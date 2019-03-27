While Boston is an entertaining city with lots to do, the cold often acts as a strong deterrent from leaving campus, let alone exploring the city. With spring on the horizon, however, the gentler climate allows for much easier sightseeing. I look forward to spending as much time outside in the city as I can, so I would like to highlight some green spaces in Greater Boston that welcome visitation in warmer weather.

The South End and Dorchester neighborhoods include many small green spaces that can be reached with short walks from multiple T stops. Notably, the area contains a community garden. Located near Back Bay, Berkeley Community Garden should bloom with fruits, vegetables and flowers fairly soon. I look forward to visiting this area, which was likely barren and boring in the winter.

Brighton is home to a few large green spaces including Harvard’s Arnold Arboretum, a free outdoor nature museum stretching for more than 2.5 miles. When I searched the Arboretum in Google Maps, I saw photos of a variety of verdant trees, the highlight being a large cherry blossom tree. This space, nestled at the south end of the Orange Line, is a bit of a trek. I have a hunch it is worth the trek, though. Seeing the trees regrow their leaves there will be a special treat.

Spring green spaces are not limited to the U.S. mainland. Within Boston’s city limits lies Georges Island, accessible via ferry for a reasonable price. Located a few miles off the coast to the East, Georges Island is quite large. For tourists, it contains hikes, beaches and even the historic Fort Warren, erected during the Civil War. The ferry departs multiple times a day, so one has flexibility in planning their trip to the island. This is an especially tantalizing prospect, one that I’ve been waiting to finally visit.

For the morbidly curious, cemeteries are sprinkled throughout Boston’s many suburbs. Looking at a map, the largest of them is the Forest Hills Cemetery, aptly located in Forest Hills. Cemeteries in Greater Boston often contain graves dated earlier than other parts of the country due to the age of the area. I find that stopping at graveyards here gives me a small glimpse into revolutionary, and occasionally even colonial, life. I’m excited to cover this cemetery in greater detail.

Even in our own town of Medford, the Middlesex Fells Reservation should be much more welcoming in the coming weeks. Just north of campus near Medford Square, one may indulge in various hikes and other outdoor activities. According to Mass.gov, you may even rent a kayak or canoe and explore the large ponds on the reservation.

With the exception of Georges Island, all of these sites may be accessed for less than $5. Hopefully, this warmer climate will encourage us all to go out into Greater Boston and grab some Vitamin D.