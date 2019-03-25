The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Shuttle Talk: Carly Rosenthal
March 25, 2019

“Mushrooms are gonna save the world, dude.”

I was skeptical at first, but, after hearing Carly Rosenthal explain her newest project, a research rabbit hole and artistic endeavor focused on the wonders of mushrooms, I might have to agree.

Carly, lacking her usual energy and enthusiasm, is sleep-deprived as she explains that she stayed up to finish her mushroom library, an installation currently in the School of the Museum of Fine Arts. “Basically, it’s a giant mushroom that I built,” she clarifies, “that you go inside to learn about lion’s mane mushrooms. There are drawings, videos, books, photography and a cozy place to sit.”

With it, she aims to inspire appreciation of the nutritional and ecological value of fungi, which play a huge role in the workings of the natural world. Her next fungi project, I learned, will be a cast of her body built out of mycelium, a type of underground fungus that can be used for sustainable buildings and is also the largest living organism on earth.

Carly’s interest in mushrooms is just one niche of her ecocentric portfolio. Between her large welded sculptures and intricate drawings, she explores how powerful and beautiful the environment is and how little the general population understands it. Her fusion of science and art meld into an almost spiritual experience, both for her and her audience.

As one of my best friends at the school, it has been wonderful to watch Carly’s progression as an artist. She came in making mostly two-dimensional work like detailed drawings and oil paintings. She has since discovered her talent and passion for welding. She works in the welding studio, has received an award for and sold a metal sculpture in the recent RSM exhibition. Now, she is constantly experimenting with different media, incorporating paint, steel, organic material and even items like car tires into her work.

Talking to Carly about her projects on the sleepy 8:30 shuttle ride is often the best part of my morning. She is incredibly engaged with the world around her, and her art gives you the chance to see it through her eyes. Coming from a small forest town myself, her work and appreciation of nature is comforting and relatable for me. She is always learning about something new and always more than willing to share it with you.

If you do not know Carly Rosenthal, you should make it a point to get to know her. You can recognize her by her curly hair, funky jewelry and what I can only describe as “good vibes.” She is laid back, well-travelled and easy to talk to — a shuttle ride with her is guaranteed to be interesting. And if you get the chance, ask her what she thinks about mushrooms. You will not be disappointed.

Top This Week
  1. Tufts Admissions receives record number of applications for Class of 2023
    January 16, 2019
  2. Cummings School student Tiffany Filler expelled for alleged grade hacking, maintains innocence
    March 14, 2019
  3. Dining workers vote resoundingly to authorize strike
    March 15, 2019
  4. Tufts admits Class of 2022 from record-high applicant pool
    April 11, 2018
  5. Posters with incendiary images, anti-Israel messages deface Tufts Hillel
    February 13, 2019
Trending
  1. Tufts Admissions receives record number of applications for Class of 2023
    January 16, 2019
  2. Tufts admits Class of 2022 from record-high applicant pool
    April 11, 2018
  3. Cummings School student Tiffany Filler expelled for alleged grade hacking, maintains innocence
    March 14, 2019
  4. Dining workers vote resoundingly to authorize strike
    March 15, 2019
  5. Repeal and Replace: The Confucius Institute
    March 25, 2019
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.