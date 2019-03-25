Shuttle Talk: Carly Rosenthal

“Mushrooms are gonna save the world, dude.”

I was skeptical at first, but, after hearing Carly Rosenthal explain her newest project, a research rabbit hole and artistic endeavor focused on the wonders of mushrooms, I might have to agree.

Carly, lacking her usual energy and enthusiasm, is sleep-deprived as she explains that she stayed up to finish her mushroom library, an installation currently in the School of the Museum of Fine Arts. “Basically, it’s a giant mushroom that I built,” she clarifies, “that you go inside to learn about lion’s mane mushrooms. There are drawings, videos, books, photography and a cozy place to sit.”

With it, she aims to inspire appreciation of the nutritional and ecological value of fungi, which play a huge role in the workings of the natural world. Her next fungi project, I learned, will be a cast of her body built out of mycelium, a type of underground fungus that can be used for sustainable buildings and is also the largest living organism on earth.

Carly’s interest in mushrooms is just one niche of her ecocentric portfolio. Between her large welded sculptures and intricate drawings, she explores how powerful and beautiful the environment is and how little the general population understands it. Her fusion of science and art meld into an almost spiritual experience, both for her and her audience.

As one of my best friends at the school, it has been wonderful to watch Carly’s progression as an artist. She came in making mostly two-dimensional work like detailed drawings and oil paintings. She has since discovered her talent and passion for welding. She works in the welding studio, has received an award for and sold a metal sculpture in the recent RSM exhibition. Now, she is constantly experimenting with different media, incorporating paint, steel, organic material and even items like car tires into her work.

Talking to Carly about her projects on the sleepy 8:30 shuttle ride is often the best part of my morning. She is incredibly engaged with the world around her, and her art gives you the chance to see it through her eyes. Coming from a small forest town myself, her work and appreciation of nature is comforting and relatable for me. She is always learning about something new and always more than willing to share it with you.

If you do not know Carly Rosenthal, you should make it a point to get to know her. You can recognize her by her curly hair, funky jewelry and what I can only describe as “good vibes.” She is laid back, well-travelled and easy to talk to — a shuttle ride with her is guaranteed to be interesting. And if you get the chance, ask her what she thinks about mushrooms. You will not be disappointed.