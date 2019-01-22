Five things to expect at the 2019 box office

Watching how blockbusters perform at the box office can be somewhat of an event. The large-budget films open big, break a few records and then go on to gross millions, possibly billions, of dollars across the world. Each year, it seems that more blockbusters are watched, especially as they cross the billion-dollar mark or have a record-breaking opening weekend.

In 2018, five films crossed $1 billion with one film, “Avengers: Infinity War,” even crossing $2 billion. 2017 and 2016 saw the same numbers, and 2015 saw five films, with one film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” breaking $2 billion. Now, as 2019’s box office prepares for some of the biggest and most anticipated releases ever, here’s what to expect and look forward to.

Don’t be surprised if this is the box office’s biggest year, both domestically and internationally.

There very well could be five films to pass the billion-dollar threshold again, with most of the releases belonging to Disney. Based on the success of their previous releases and audience hype, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Star Wars: Episode IX” are practically guaranteed to break $1 billion. “Episode IX” might have a little trouble if fan reaction isn’t overwhelmingly positive, especially considering the backlash against 2017’s “The Last Jedi.” It shouldn’t be taken for granted that “Episode IX” will do well because it’s another Star Wars film — remember what happened to box-office flop “Solo” in 2018? In the end, fan reaction will be the driving force of “Episode IX.”

“Endgame” will have no trouble passing the billion-dollar mark, and will most likely break $2 billion. It’ll be the highest-grossing film of the year, followed by “Episode IX,” “Toy Story 4,” “Frozen 2” and “The Lion King,” all of which are almost guaranteed to break $1 billion. Nostalgia, excitement and, especially for “The Lion King,” having Beyoncé in the cast are all helping factors.

Yes, “Endgame” will top “Episode IX” and “Toy Story 4.”

In 2016, “Captain America: Civil War” topped “Rogue One” at the box office, becoming the highest grossing film of the year. Sure, “Rogue One” wasn’t a Skywalker saga film and therefore probably wouldn’t have as much excitement, but this should be expected. Last year, “Infinity War” broke a few records set by “The Force Awakens,” including becoming the fastest film to gross $1 billion, accomplishing the feat in 11 days. “The Force Awakens” did it in 12.

“Endgame” comes after over 10 years of constant Marvel Cinematic Universe releases, each of which had done relatively well and built a strong fan base that would see every other Marvel release, no matter what. While Star Wars fans may range more in generation and age, “The Last Jedi” has made things tricky for the saga. Sure, “Episode IX” could surprise everyone and break $2 billion, but expect “Endgame” to top the year, even with nostalgic releases like “Toy Story 4.”

But who cares? It’s all Disney!

Disney may very well have its biggest year at the box office ever. The most-expected box office blockbusters are all Disney, the three most anticipated Fandango releases, “Endgame,” Episode IX” and “Captain Marvel,” are Disney and Disney has released the largest number of highest-grossing films for the past few years. Why should 2019 be any different, especially considering five of their films are almost guaranteed to break $1 billion? Given the success of 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” don’t be surprised if “Spider-Man: Far From Home” joins the billion-dollar club as well, especially since its July release might see larger hype after “Endgame” in April.

As most fans know, Disney isn’t just a film experience. Its amusement parks are set to bolster excitement for their upcoming releases. Both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park areas in Disneyland and Walt Disney World, which are the biggest Disney theme park expansions ever, along with the recently-opened Toy Story Land in Disney World, are preparing fans of all ages to head to the theater for the latest film releases.

Don’t count out other films, though.

Sure, Disney may be set to dominate the box office, but plenty of other releases will make money too. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” will be a favorite, especially with “The Lego Movie” (2014) and its other spin-off releases having done relatively well. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” could do well, especially considering the films have been met with strong audience and critical reception. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is also a strong contender.

In addition, DC’s “Shazam!” could pull an “Aquaman” (2018) and surprise everyone, refreshing the exhausted franchise and giving fans an unexpected superhero story. Ultimately, these films might not top the year, but they’ll do considerably well, especially since all of them are in some way a continuation of a franchise or saga. “Shazam!” might have the most trouble of the mix, but if its critical and fan reaction are as positive as the one for “Aquaman,” it should see success.

Sagas, franchises and fantasy rule the year — again.

From superheroes to the Force to singing snow queens, each of these films is a part of something bigger. They all come from franchises, whether they’re sequels to popular films or a final installation in a 40-year story. All of these films have major fan legacy and their releases are special events — they don’t just happen every day (although it may feel like they do). They’ll bring in fans from around the world and fans of various generations and background; they may even win some critical favor and awards while they’re at it.

2019 could very well be the biggest box office year yet, or even ever. With so many releases, expect to see audiences everywhere enjoying what’s to come.