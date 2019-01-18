Do it this weekend: Jan.18–20

This upcoming weekend — preceded by only a half week of classes and followed by Martin Luther King Jr. Day — is one of the best chances in the upcoming months to enjoy some leisure time with friends. An ample amount of interesting events welcome students to make pleasurable use of their time before snow and academic responsibilities start piling up.

SATURDAY, JAN. 19

“(TUSC) Winter Weekend: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

Why not indulge yourself in the world of childish fantasies just a little longer before taking on ‘adult’ responsibilities that come with the new semester? The musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” adapted from Roald Dahl’s famous novel of the same name, is now being performed in Boston. The musical features well-known songs from the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” as well as new compositions. The Tufts University Social Collective (TUSC) tickets to the show are $20 each, and went on sale on Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at TuftsTickets.com and the Campus Center. The tickets provide both round trip transportation and admission to the musical, and they are available exclusively to Tufts undergraduates.

When and Where: 2:00 p.m. in Boston Opera House

Somerville Winter Farmers Market

Winter-time New England envelops its inhabitants in snow but also in coziness. The Somerville Winter Farmers Market sells fresh foods such as meat, dairy and pastries. There will also be plenty of opportunities to pick up that gift you forgot to get for your roommate!

When and where: 9:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at 191 Highland Ave, Somerville.

“The End of TV”

Through a story of friendship, this play nostalgically reinvents the gradual replacement of the declining industrial age in America with a digital one in the 1990s. The talented minds behind the play combine visual and auditory experiences into an organic whole, as manifested in the play’s inclusion of ingenious artistic mediums such as live-action silhouettes, video feeds, overhead projection and original music score.

When and where: 2:00–3:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre

“Not a Maid: A Provocative Conversation about “ROMA”

This conversation features three people who grew up in Latin America with domestic workers in their household. The conversation aims to draw out the various subtle, but significant, influences of Latin American domestic workers on children as well as the external influences that the Latin American domestic workers receive from their surroundings. The discussion will also cover differences between US maids and nannies and Latin America domestic workers. Tickets for the general public cost $19.25; children and seniors cost $16.25.

When and where: 7:00–10:00 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre.

“The Great Molasses Flood FREE Talk + Walking Tour”

Boston takes pride in its deep and rich historical roots. To remember the Great Molasses Flood of 1919, the Friends of the Boston Harborwalk will be offering both virtual and real tours in order to best illustrate the Molasses Flood a century ago. The event organizers have requested that people RSVP if they plan to attend the tour.

When and where: 10:00 a.m.–12:15 p.m. at The Envoy Hotel at 70 Sleeper St.

SATURDAY, JAN. 19 – SUNDAY, JAN 20

“Ottawa International Animation Festival”

At this Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston (ICA) event, the audience will explore different narratives through textures. The films featured in this ICA program are the highlights of the Ottawa International Animation Festival. The films, such as “Facing It” (2018) and “My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes” (2018), explore the difficulty of developing human emotions and connections. The list of films also represent different animation mediums, including stop-motion animation and CGI animation. Tickets cost $10 for general adults and $5 for students; they may be purchased at the ICA website.

When and Where: 1:00–2:30 p.m. and 3:00–4:30 p.m. at the ICA

SUNDAY, JAN 20

“Impractical Jokers ‘The Crangis McBasketball World Comedy Tour’”

This comedy show is a new performance by the comedy troupe “The Tenderloins.” The Tenderloins started off doing improv and sketch comedy, yet now prosper with their internet comedy sketches and their truTV series “Impractical Jokers” (2011–). Tickets range from $30.50 to $70.50; they may be purchased at ticketmaster.

When and where: 7:00 p.m. at TD Garden

“Winter Weekend: Ice-Skating at Frog Pond”

Each season has its beauty — winter is not a monolith of depression and death; on the contrary, it brings much exclusive seasonal fun and liveliness. Join TUSC to ice skate at Frog Pond. Tickets may be purchased online and are only available for Tufts undergraduates.

When and where: 1:00 p.m. at the Boston Common