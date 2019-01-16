Top ten films to look forward to in 2019

2019 is going to be quite a big year in film. There will be even more superhero blockbusters, exciting spinoffs and surprising continuations of popular television series. Sequels and franchises seem to be 2019’s biggest offerings — plenty of series are getting reimagined, added to and concluded. Despite the number of films to choose from, and with plenty of unannounced releases still cooking as well, here are ten films to look forward to in 2019.

10. “Chaos Walking”

Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, the science fiction film “Chaos Walking” is based on a trilogy of novels set in the future where living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts. Not much is known of the film adaption just yet, but with a March 1 release date, a trailer should come soon. Both Holland and Ridley are young talents, as well. A film with both is just oozing star power. The novels are young adult hits, and the movie could very well follow suit.

9. “Downton Abbey”

Set as a follow-up to the hit television series, “Downton Abbey” is a feature film release for which audiences should be excited and thankful. With much of its talented television cast returning — including Hugh Bonneville and everyone’s favorite actress Maggie Smith — the film will most likely have much of the same look and feel as the television series, while bringing in a new and exciting story.

8. “Little Women”

Greta Gerwig is back with the eighth adaption of the 1868 novel, which features a cast to beat: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, James Norton and Meryl Streep, among others. With Gerwig at the helm of this period drama, it is set to be a huge success. Also, who doesn’t love Emma Watson?

7. “Avengers: Endgame”

At this point, any Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installment should be expected to break the box office and receive major cultural attention, but “Endgame” feels different — perhaps because the film is likely set to conclude the MCU as audiences know it. Sure, there are future installments planned, like “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, but “Endgame” will positively change the MCU permanently, probably through fan-favorite character deaths and the defeat of Thanos. There is plenty of hype, and the ensemble cast who audiences have come to love are all returning to finish what 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” started.

6. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Audiences may view “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with divided opinions on director Quentin Tarantino, but the crime film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie might just have enough excitement to bring everyone together. The film is centered around the 1969 Manson Family murders, with Robbie playing actress Sharon Tate. This might be a controversial pick, but then again, so is any Tarantino film.

5. “The Lion King”

If Disney is good at one thing, it’s following a formula that is proven to work. After 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast” remake with Emma Watson — which audiences loved, by the way — there are multiple photorealistic remakes from Disney’s classic animation vault being released in 2019. “The Lion King” might just be the best, featuring a talented cast, including Donald Glover and Beyoncé as well as acting legend James Earl Jones, who reprises his voice for Mufasa.

4. “Captain Marvel”

Set in 1995, “Captain Marvel” will introduce audiences and fans to Carol Danvers in the MCU’s first female-led film. The film is set to give background to the character, which is highly necessary considering she will most likely play a big role in “Avengers: Endgame.” Fan excitement is especially high, as Fandango revealed the film is the second-most anticipated blockbuster of the year.

3. “Joker”

The first of a series of films that is not included in the DC Extended Universe, “Joker” is a lower-budget origin film for the Clown Prince of Crime. Starring the always intriguing Joaquin Phoenix, the film appears to take more of a grounded and tactile approach to the Joker, especially after Jared Leto’s larger-than-life take on the character in “Suicide Squad” (2016). Although there is no trailer just yet — besides a quick teaser released in September — set photos have given fans a good insight into the film.

2. “Us”

“Us” is horror mastermind Jordan Peele’s latest endeavor. A psychological thriller that follows a family (Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright-Joseph) as they travel to their beach house, “Us” shows the family confronted by their doppelgängers. A trailer released on Christmas gave fans quite a terrifying tour of the film, with some viewers thinking that Peele’s previous release “Get Out” (2017) is connected to “Us.” Of course, the award-winning “Get Out” has set the stakes high for Peele’s new release, making it one of the most anticipated films of 2019.

1. “Star Wars: Episode IX”

If only one film was released in 2019, it’d better be “Episode IX.” It is the official ending to both the sequel trilogy, which began with “The Force Awakens” (2015), and the 40-year-old Skywalker saga. After “The Last Jedi” (2017) tore the fans apart and “Solo” (2018) bombed at the box office, J.J. Abrams has the difficult job of finding the perfect conclusion for Rey and all the new sequel characters, as well as the favorites from across the saga, including Leia. Unused footage of Carrie Fisher from “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” is confirmed to be in “Episode IX,” with Fisher’s brother Todd claiming that the content is perfect for the film.