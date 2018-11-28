Do it before finals: Nov. 30–Dec. 9

Ready to cross off some items on your holiday shopping list? Desperately need to storm out of Tisch Library to take a break from battling finals? Wish that you got more of a chance to dress up after Halloween? Check out these opportunities to destress and enjoy the holiday vibe both on campus and in the Boston area, in the final week of the fall semester.



FRIDAY, NOV. 30



“Free Art Events” hosted by Incredible Art Gallery

The fall semester is ending soon, but it’s never too late to decorate your room. Starting Friday, the Incredible Art Gallery is hosting free art events all weekend selling artworks from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, “Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “Alice in Wonderland.” All attendees will receive a free print from one of these franchises and can purchase signed artworks from featured artists. Attendees are also encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters from those shows or movies. Admission is free; RSVP on Facebook.

When and where: 6–10 p.m. Friday; 12–7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hilton Boston Back Bay

SATURDAY, DEC. 1



“Anime Boston Day”

If you are excited for the upcoming live-action Pokémon movie, you may want to treat your anime-loving spirit to this celebration of Japanese animation, hosted by Anime Boston and the Museum of Science, while you wait for the movie’s release. The event features an anime screening of “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” (2017), a cosplay show, panel discussions and more. People are welcome to attend in costumes.

When and where: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Museum of Science

“Make Your Own Snowglobe”

Homemade gifts can always melt hearts — especially DIY snowglobes. Make your own mini-Narnia at the snowglobe making workshop hosted by Somerville bookstore Comicazi, before stepping into a real one when Boston’s next snowstorm hits. Tickets required; they are available online.

When and where: 4–6 p.m. in Comicazi, Davis Square



SUNDAY, DEC. 2



“Palestinian Embroidery Workshop”

Never touched a ball of yarn before? No worries — this embroidery workshop welcomes both expert and amateur stitchers alike. The workshop, conducted by Tatreez & Tea and hosted by Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine and Crafts Center, will give participants a vivid glance into the wonders of Palestinian embroidery through practice. Participants will be able to take away their own products. The workshop can only host 20 participants and requires advance reservations online. The event is only open to Tufts students.

When and where: 1–4 p.m. in Crafts Center



“Escape Tisch”

Isn’t everyone dying to spend more time at this favorite campus building of theirs? Can’t relate? Then this event is for you. Spare some of your mental power from studying for finals to solve puzzles at this Tufts version of an escape room, presented by Tufts University Social Collective. Free snacks and other stress-relieving activities, such as wax hands, will be presented. Admission is free; no tickets required.

When and where: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. in Tisch Library

“Holiday Lights of Boston”

Festivity lies in the nature of the energetic city of Boston. However, Boston can always take on some extra holiday vibes this time of year. BlueHour Photo Ventures is hosting multiple photography workshops starting Sunday, where attendees will capture the holiday lights in the heart of Boston. Bring your devices to transform the warm and cozy lights in the Public Garden, Beacon Hill, Quincy Market and Columbus Park into your own artworks. Tickets available online at $80 apiece or $140 for a pair — so bring a friend along.



When and where: 3:30–8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 5, 6 and 9 in the Public Garden

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

“Holiday Madness in Davis Square”

Somerville’s very own Davis Square is having a holiday sale. Participating stores include Comicazi, Davis Squared, Magpie and The Boston Shaker. Take the shuttle to Davis Square next week, and participate in free raffles, giveaways and local shopping deals.

When and where: 6–10 p.m. in participating Davis Square businesses



SUNDAY, DEC. 9

“Unique Markets Holiday Pop-Up Boston”

This vibrant artist market offers no ordinary holiday shopping experience. The market, organized by Unique Markets, features various festive elements such as designer product sales, DIY gift stations, a photo booth, music and free drinks. Admission requires purchasing a $5 ticket on Eventbrite.

When and where: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Cyclorama, Boston Center for the Arts