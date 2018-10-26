Despite initial appeal, ‘The Romanoffs’ fails to connect with viewers

The Romanovs are a mystery. After the Russian Revolution, the immediate members of the royal Romanov family were executed, while the rest of the extended family went into exile. Since then, many have claimed to be part of this royal lineage, with some even claiming to be direct heirs to the royal throne. The obscurity surrounding the family and their supposed descendants has lent the story an allure of mystique. However, for the new Amazon anthology series “The Romanoffs,” such confusion and mystery only serve to prevent it from reaching its full potential.



Series creator Matthew Weiner, also the creator of “Mad Men” (2007–2015), does not explore the story of the refugee family members and their attempt to find a new home, or even the tale of one particular “descendant” family of Romanovs. Instead, the anthology series releases a new episode every week that follows the lives of eight different descendants across the globe. The anthology format is exciting; it is always interesting to see what a television showrunner can do when he takes on a new challenge, especially given Weiner’s past excellence in storytelling in other ventures like “The Sopranos” (1999–2007) and “Orange is the New Black (2013–), among others. The lives of the characters he chooses to depict are all captivating. Though the arcs of the first two episodes are not exactly radical or original — two men struggling with their monogamy and a rich woman who ascends her preconceived notions to become more accepting — the added element of the characters’ bizarre notions regarding their lineage separates them from their archetypes.

In each of the first two episodes, the weight of the characters’ family name proves to have a long-term effect on their identities, due to either excessive privilege or extreme stress. The Romanov pretenders in these episodes, played by Aaron Eckhart and Corey Stoll, do not share the lavishness of their forebears (although they do both live comfortably). They do share a belief in their sacred ancestry, which offers a rich history and even some automatic benefits in certain situations. Rather than create a show about privilege itself, Weiner attempts to tackle the inheritance of privilege in our time — something that feels much more apt to the current political and socioeconomic climate.

However, while this approach makes the series relevant, it is also one of the show’s inherent flaws. “The Romanoffs” is content to imagine and depict the lives of these people who believe they are descendants of royalty (and does so superbly), but never explores the “why” behind the delusion. Yes, visual mediums are allowed to have subtext and require analysis, but they must also be compelling enough for viewers to pay continuous attention. The noticeable lack of cultural or historical Easter eggs also makes it difficult for the audience to become invested.

In many ways, the stylistic aspects that made “Mad Men” so unique are also apparent in “The Romanoffs.” Both their soundtracks very adeptly mirror the emotions present in various scenes, with the lyrics directly evoking these emotions in the viewer. Many shots are beautiful yet stiff, coming off as historical portraits rather than frames in a television series. In terms of the plot, Weiner once again fails to write believable female characters. The women in “Mad Men” were often objectified and viewed as mere sex objects. There are several women in “The Romanoffs,” including Sophie (Louise Bourgoin) and Michelle (Janet Montgomery), who promise very little character development.



With an average episode runtime of around 90 minutes, and characters who are not entirely explored, this show is not worth your time and effort. If you are looking for a recent series that also examines wealth and privilege, HBO’s “Succession” is much more deserving of a watch.