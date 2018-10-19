Rejjie Snow brings intimate vibes to Cambridge

Growing up black in Dublin, Ireland, Rejjie Snow (whose real name is Alexander Anyaegbunam) has always occupied an unusual vantage point. His musical style is no different. It is hard to categorize Snow’s music: an eclectic mix of hip-hop and jazzy rhythms bedazzled by fragments of his own life. On Oct. 5, he brought these acoustics to Sonia, a small concert venue in Cambridge, where he performed in front of a small, youthful and energetic crowd.

Snow is an established hit. It has only been five years since the release of his first EP, “Rejovich” (2013), which was successful in both Ireland and the U.S. His next big hit came two years later, when he released the single “All Around the World” (2015). The music video featured Lily-Rose Depp and received more than a million views on YouTube, once again putting Rejjie in the spotlight. In the past two years, Snow has released two albums with “The Moon & You” (2017) and this year’s “Dear Annie.” Snow is currently on tour, performing all over the United States, Canada and Europe. According to Snow, the performance at Sonia was his first in Cambridge but will not be his last.

At 7 p.m., opener Chloe Lilac took the stage. Her songs were a beautiful representation of rebellious teenage youth, and as Lilac poured out her emotions under the neon lights, the mood was perfectly established. After Lilac exited, the DJ took his place in the booth and started to pump up the crowd for the main performance. By the time Snow joined him on stage, the crowd was already bursting with energy, dancing and singing along to each song. Snow wore his own merchandise: a hoodie bearing the print of his latest album, “Dear Annie.” Fans could purchase matching sweatshirts from among the various concert merchandise being sold at the back of the venue.

The audience was also treated to a very intimate atmosphere at Sonia, as Snow regularly locked eyes with members of the small crowd. Snow put out a calm, down-to-earth vibe that matched his music and clearly enjoyed being on stage. Snow and the DJ also complemented each other well, matching lyrics with beats.

Only by sitting in the back of the venue could one fully grasp the impact Snow’s performance had on the crowd. People danced and sang, laughed and smiled. Couples enjoyed the music and each other’s company. Two friends in their early 20s danced through the entire concert, inspiring those around them to join in the boogieing.

It was a short concert, maybe a bit over two hours in all. Despite its brevity, the emotions it inspired endured for the rest of the night. Both Lilac and Snow presented their life stories and, that night, gave a small crowd at the Sonia a glimpse into their inner worlds.