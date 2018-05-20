How to beat the summer heat: Upcoming movie blockbusters

With commencement upon us, now is a perfect time to look toward the future. While our most recent Tufts graduates will undoubtedly be moving on to bigger and better things, the cinematic realm is poised for another summer of excellence. And what better way to celebrate an event as momentous as graduation than with dinner and a movie? Without further ado, here are some of the summer’s biggest movies.

“Avengers: Infinity War” (April 27): First on the list is a movie that needs no introduction. “Infinity War” opened on April 27, and over opening weekend it grossed an estimated $630 million in the international box office — the biggest worldwide opening ever. Oh, and it had the biggest opening weekend in America, too. Featuring a star-studded cast with too many names to list, the movie follows the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy as they fight the Mad Titan Thanos for the fate of the universe. This is one of the biggest movies of the decade, and it’s already proven to be a hit, so why not top off the day with some superhero action?

“Deadpool 2” (May 18): When “Deadpool” was released in February 2016, audiences were immediately enamored with this dark and hilarious take on the superhero genre. More of an anti-hero than an actual hero, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has returned to the big screen in what has promised to be a sequel for the ages. “Deadpool 2” follows the titular anti-hero as he forms the X-Force to protect a young mutant named Russell (Julian Dennison) from the villainous Cable (Josh Brolin), and fans of the first movie will undoubtedly find the sequel highly entertaining.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (May 25): While the movie’s production has been plagued by delays, firings and controversy, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is still on track to be released in the coming days. Set before the events of 1977’s “Episode IV – A New Hope,” the plot will follow a young and dashing Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and his partner-in-crime Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) as they adventure across the galaxy, explain his history with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Despite its tumultuous development, “Solo” looks to be a fast-paced action movie filled with danger and adventure.

“Ocean’s 8” (June 8): The original “Ocean’s” trilogy, which ran from 2001–2007, was an immediate hit, helping define the heist genre of the 21st century. “Ocean’s 8” will be just as entertaining, albeit for different reasons. A humorous spin-off of the original movies, “Ocean’s 8” will follow an all-female cast of characters, led by Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), as they attempt to pull off the perfect heist during New York City’s famous Met Gala. With other roles played by Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway, the movie looks to be as funny as it is star-studded (which is to say, very).

“Hereditary” (June 8): The first stand-alone movie on this list, “Hereditary” looks to satisfy your horror craving for the summer. Already being touted as the “this generation’s ‘The Exorcist,’” the movie revolves around the Graham family after matriarch Ellen passes away. The family quickly begins to learn that Ellen might not actually be all that gone and must confront terrifying secrets and their dark ancestry. “Hereditary” seems genuinely disturbing and could prove to be a smash hit in revitalizing the horror genre, so watch the trailer at your own risk, then make your way to theaters on June 8.

“Incredibles 2” (June 15): Since the release of Pixar’s “The Incredibles” (2004), fans have been clamoring for a sequel. Finally confirmed in 2014, “The Incredibles 2” will be released this June and is set to pick up right where the first movie left off. While Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) fights crime, her husband Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) stays at home to watch the kids, who may be more out of control than the movie’s villains. The first movie was a delightful experience, and the second is sure to be just as entertaining to kids and adults alike.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (June 22): The follow-up to 2015’s “Jurassic World,” “Fallen Kingdom” is set four years later. The dinosaurs of Isla Nublar have been allowed to roam free after the park was abandoned, but when a volcanic eruption threatens their survival, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) is determined to save them from their re-extinction, along with the help of her now-boyfriend, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). “Jurassic World” was successful but played it very safe, so hopefully its sequel can forge a new path forward for the franchise while remaining a hit.

“Sorry to Bother You” (July 6): A dual science-fiction/comedy, this movie is set in an alternate present-day universe. When Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) takes a telemarketing job, he is initially unsuccessful and unremarkable. However, after adapting a “white voice” (David Cross), he becomes a prodigy and achieves immense success — but at what cost? This film will be the directorial debut for director Boots Riley, and it looks to be a funny and insightful comedy.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (July 20): Depending on who you ask, the 2008 film “Mamma Mia!”, based on the 1999 musical, is either a fantastic musical or an immense failure. Regardless, the film has a robust cult following and will soon be gaining a sequel. “Here We Go Again” will once again follow Sophie Sheridan (Amanda Seyfried) as she learns more about her mother’s past, deals with her pregnancy and adjusts to her grandmother’s sudden arrival on Kalokairi. With most of the cast reprising their roles, the sequel will definitely entertain audiences, provided they liked the first film.

“Christopher Robin” (August 3): Who doesn’t love Winnie-the-Pooh? A classic children’s book-turned-Disney franchise, the series will gain a live-action entry this August. “Christopher Robin” will follow a grown-up Christopher (Ewan McGregor) who has lost his imagination, until Pooh and friends intervene to try and help him find his creativity. While the CGI looks a bit creepy, the movie’s plot sounds heartwarming, and this will be another solid family-friendly blockbuster for the summer.

“The Meg” (August 10): Approaching the end of August, the last movie on this list is another thriller, revolving around the biggest shark that ever lived: the Megalodon. Based on the 1997 novel “Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror” by Steve Alten, the film is set 200 miles off the coast of China, where a deep-sea submarine is attacked by the beast, long thought to be extinct. The submarine’s crew must survive the terrifying creature as they await rescue from the surface, but the shark may prove too powerful for them in the end. Megalodon has always fascinated people terrified of sharks, and now audiences will have the opportunity to see the terrifying animal on the big screen.

While these look to be the biggest summer movies, there are plenty of others that just barely missed this list (for example, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” because it’s another superhero movie and “Mission Impossible – Fallout” because it stars Tom Cruise.) With so many franchises continuing, and a few promising-looking new releases, movie enthusiasts and regular folk alike are in for a spectacular summer.