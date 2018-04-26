Do it this Weekend: April 26-29

In addition to the Spring Fling weekend festivities, there are a number of things to do on campus this weekend. Be sure to check them out!

FRIDAY

“Movie Night: Moana”

Details: Come see the hit animated film about a girl who goes on an adventure to protect her island this Friday. The event is free, and snacks will be provided.

When and where: 7 p.m. in Barnum 104

“Dutchman: A Senior Capstone”

Details: As part of the Department of Drama and Dance’s capstones and thesis showcase, there will be a performance of Amiri Baraka’s play “Dutchman” (1964) directed by senior Kristin Reeves. Reeves also stars in the play as Lula, alongside fellow senior James Williamson as Clay. For anyone interested in attending, the play’s organizers have warned that it depicts racial violence and slurs, including the n-word. Admission is free.

When and where: 8–9 p.m. in Balch Arena Theatre

“Shimmy into the Stars”

Details: Tufts Middle Eastern Dance is here with its spring show.

When and where: 8:30–9:30 p.m. in Sophia Gordon Hall (Multipurpose Room)

“Bubs in the PUB 2018!”

Details: The Tufts University Beelzebubs will be holding their final show of the year, featuring some of their hits from the past year. The show is free for Tufts students with ID and $5 for the general public.

When and where: 9:30–11 p.m. in Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center

“The In5titute: the Marsical!”

Details: The Institute is back with its fifth original musical, this time taking us to Mars. Get ready for some hilarious jokes and a truly intergalactic experience. Admission is free.

When and where: 9:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Mars (or rather, in Barnum 008)

SATURDAY

Spring Fling Concert

Details: Headlining the main event of the weekend, the Spring Fling concert, will be Ty Dolla $ign, Princess Nokia, Quinn XCII and Dutch Rebelle. Tickets are free for Tufts undergrad students and $30 for alumni, faculty, grad students and guests.

When and where: 12 p.m. on President’s Lawn

SUNDAY

“Tufts Tap: It’s Gettin’ Hot in Here”

Details: Tufts Tap is putting on its end-of-semester tap show. In addition to tap, the show will feature performances from The Beelzebubs, Enchanted and Cheap Sox.

When and where: 4 p.m. in Barnum 008.

Outdoor Movie: “Coco”

Details: Due to rain, the outdoor screening of Pixar’s hit animated film “Coco” has been rescheduled from Thursday to Sunday. Free ice cream and popcorn, a mechanical shark, a photo booth and a smoothie bar will be offered.

When and where: 7-9:30 p.m. on the Res Quad; movie will start at approximately 8 p.m.

BONUS: MONDAY

Tuftonia’s Day Carnival

Details: Also due to the rain, Tuftonia’s Day has been rescheduled for Monday. The annual carnival will feature rides, games and food trucks. Admission, activities and food are all free.

When and where: 4-8 p.m. on Fletcher Field

“TBT Presents: Grim(m)”

Details: The members of Tufts Burlesque Troupe will be performing their semesterly show. Get ready to see the dancers channel the raunchier side of Grimm fairytales on the last day of classes. Tickets are currently available at the Aidekman Ticket Office. One ticket per Tufts ID.

When and where: 9-11 p.m. in Cohen Auditorium