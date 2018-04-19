Do it this weekend: April 20–22

Members of Tufts S-Factor perform at the closing ceremony of the Same Roots, Different Soil conference in Barnum Hall 008 on Oct. 15, 2017. Mike Feng / The Tufts Daily

Looking to kick back and relax this 4/20 weekend? Stop by any of these shows to be entertained and enchanted by student performers!

FRIDAY

“S-Factor Presents: ‘Can’t Hide Love'”

Details: S-Factor, Tufts’ all-male a cappella group devoted to the music of the African diaspora, will be performing their semester show “Can’t Hide Love” featuring The Ladies of Essence and Mufaro. Come to hear some beautiful tunes and support hurricane relief in the Caribbean. Admission is free, no tickets required.

When and where: 8:30–9:30 p.m. in Goddard Chapel

“The Library Is Open: A Critical Drag Show”

Details: The drama and dance department’s Critical Drag class will be presenting their end-of-semester drag performance. Be sure to come see these talented students lip-sync for their grade!

When and where: 9:30–11:30 p.m. in Tisch Library Hemicycle

“BEATs 4/20 Presents: Feats”

Details: Finish your Friday in style with BEATs (Bangin’ Everything At Tufts) for their 15th annual 4/20 show. Good company and loud noises abound. Admission is free, no tickets required.

When and where: 9:30–10:45 p.m. in Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center

SATURDAY

“TDC Presents: The Boston Tea Darty”

Details: The folks of Tufts Dance Collective (TDC) will be performing their semester show “The Boston Tea Darty” twice on Saturday night. Go to watch your friends make a fool of themselves; stay because some of the dances are really good! Tickets are free but going fast.

When and where: 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. in Cohen Auditorium

“Tufts Jazz Orchestra: Slings and Arrows”

Details: The Tufts Jazz Orchestra will be performing works by Michael Brecker, Stevie Wonder, Count Basie and Earth, Wind & Fire in “Slings and Arrows.” Admission is free, no tickets required.

When and where: 8–10 p.m. in Goddard Chapel

SUNDAY

“HYPE! presents: Down the Mime-ory Lane”

Details: Come celebrate the 20th anniversary of HYPE! Mimez with their end-of-semester show, “Down the Mime-ory Lane.” Admission is free, no tickets required.

When and where: 8–9:15 p.m. in Cohen Auditorium

“Small Jazz Ensembles Concert”

Details: Didn’t get enough jazz on Saturday? Stop by the Small Jazz Ensembles Concert, directed by Nando Michelin and Paul Ahlstrand. Admission is free, no tickets required.

When and where: 8–10 p.m. in Fisher Performance Room, Granoff Music Center