Is This Thing On?: Surveying the rap scene

Drake, Lil Wayne and Eminem . Enter ess articulate and lyrical, and heavier on the drug references . Personally, I’m not a fan of this garbled, slurred style, but you are welcome to change my mind. Perhaps Fetty Wap’s debut single “Trap Queen” (2014) was the first hit in the cascade that would follow. So what is so appealing about these newcomers whose raps sound more like moans? What do the mumble rappers themselves have to say about the negative attention this subgenre is garnering? The era of rap superstars may be aging out, so take a seat,. Enter mumble rap , the newest genre takeover of the genre, which is markedly l. Personally, I’m not a fan of this garbled, slurred style, but you are welcome to change my mind. Perhapswas the first hit in the cascade that would follow. So what is so appealing about these newcomers whose raps sound more like moans? What do the mumble rappers themselves have to say about the negative attention this subgenre is garnering?

In a Genius piece , Atlanta mumble rapper Rich The Kid explained, “They used to tell me to pronounce my words more. But like, if the kids like it, if my fans like it … that’s for them. “We call it mumble rap … No disrespect to the little homies, but, like, they know what’s up. They say they don’t wanna rap,” Wiz Khalifa said in the same Genius interview. Okay, so they’re just lazy? They’ve got killer beats but can’t be bothered to make proportionally high-quality lyrics! ” Wait — isn’t the whole point of rap to articulate a message or a story? In fact, I would say that is the real leg up that rap has over any other genre. If mumblers are not out to say anything intelligible, I wouldn’t be surprised if they struggle to connect with well-established rappers.said in the same Genius interview. Okay, so they’re just lazy? They’ve got killer beats but can’t be bothered to make proportionally high-quality lyrics!

Kendrick Lamar has acknowledged that the new style is deviating from historic trends. In an Forbes , he said, “I want hip-hop to continue to evolve. That’s why I can’t shun a lot of the artists that may not be a Kendrick Lamar … Be yourself and do what you do but also know who laid down the groundwork.” Rap and hip-hop have deep roots in America, yet the new wave of artists doesn’t seem to care about paying homage to the history of the genre. For them, abusing prescription drugs appears to be higher on the list of priorities. Genre iconhas acknowledged that the new style is deviating from historic trends. In an interview with, he said,Rap and hip-hop have deep roots in America, yet the new wave of artists doesn’t seem to care about paying homage to the history of the genre. For them, abusing prescription drugs appears to be higher on the list of priorities.

“I remember being so f——- high on this song,” Future said in an interview. “I couldn’t even open my mouth.” All right, so maybe Future gets his inspiration from visits to the dentist’s office.

To their credit, the mumble rappers have each coined a unique way of saying “yuhhh” with a recognizable flair. 21 Savage gives off the nonchalance of a kid dozing off in class, while Lil Uzi Vert whines like his parents are establishing a curfew for him. Tellingly, the mumblers are noticeably less mature than their predecessors.

Kanye and my memories, and you can keep Post Malone . I’m not worried at all about these new rappers, because they’re clearly striking a chord with some audiences. As 50 Cent o ‘head, switch the style up and if they hate, then let them hate and watch the money pile up.” Hey, maybe I’m too old to “get it,” and that’s okay. Leave me with myand my memories, and you can keep. I’m not worried at all about these new rappers, because they’re clearly striking a chord with some audiences. As 50 Cent once said , “G