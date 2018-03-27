Is This Thing On?: The Calvin Harris glo-up

Everybody’s got their something. Especially when it comes to standing out as an electronic music producer. Since every dude with a MacBook Pro has the same software, you’ve really got to find a niche in order differentiate yourself.

Before I delve into the trove of EDM and its 50-odd sub-genres, I just want to say that there is possibly too much going on in this corner of music to wrap my small brain around. I only have so many words in my lexicon to describe the difference between a wub and a drop. Speaking of drops, we are fortunate to be at this more refined stage in EDM music. I shudder thinking back to our teenage dubstep phase. “This is sick!” all the 15-year-olds said, as their ears slowly deafened from the screeching sound of metal scraping together. The sign of a good DJ was if fans could identify you just from your style of button-pressing — I mean unique sound. Remember Skrillex? He patented the sound of robots dying a fiery death. Kygo has coined his signature tropical, trip-hop. ODEZSA’s got the indie chillwave on lock, and Flume has become the prince of experimental future bass. I just wildly generalized all those artists into one basket of EDM, which is probably inaccurate, but have you tried to put into words what synth sounds like?

One of these producers recently experienced a sizable glo-up: Calvin Harris. Harris’ fifth album, “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1” (2017), is a tropical departure from his club-ready bangers. In the spirit of spring break, Harris’ new groove is a transportation to a Disney Caribbean Cruise. My favorite track, “Heatstroke,” (2017), feels like drinking a smoothie on a beach. Maybe Calvin was so pleased with “Heatstroke” that he re-released it as “Feels” (2017) but subbed in Katy Perry for Ariana Grande. Why reinvent the wheel, right? For all we know, Calvin might be a robot: “Beep beep, insert soprano female on chorus with B-list rapper hype verse.”

While Harris has enjoyed quite a bit of chart success on his later albums, 18 Months (2012) and Motion (2014), he has humble beginnings. There’s a whole other Calvin Harris lurking on his debut album, aptly named “I Created Disco” (2007). It reveals his funky roots but was wholly unmemorable. 2007 was rough for everyone. Believe it or not, Harris used to sing on most of his tracks — you’ve heard him on later hits “Summer” (2014) and “Feels So Close” (2012). The Scottish DJ’s voice is smooth, but nothing to write home about. In an interview, Harris said he was “not cut out for that role,” and was going to focus on what he is better at: producing. On “Funk Wav,” Harris leaves vocals to an all-star ensemble, from newcomer Khalid to seasoned veteran Snoop Dogg and crowd favorite Frank Ocean.

So here we are in 2018, with the most advanced species of Calvin Harris yet. But so many questions remain unanswered. Will there be a “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2?” Will Calvin ever sing again? Can he and Ellie Goulding just get married already? Stay tuned!