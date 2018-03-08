Tufts Creatives: Food for thought

Tamas Takata has always enjoyed creating things. Having planned on graduating early, Tamas is currently a third-year senior majoring in biochemical engineering and will continue his education at Tufts graduate school with the hope of receiving his master’s degree in mechanical engineering. Tamas’ creative streak also manifests itself in his passion for cooking, as he is an experienced member of the Tufts Culinary Society. He helped host its highly anticipated Rice Bowl, serving food from different culture clubs on campus, this past Tuesday.

Julian Blatt (JB): Why do you like to cook?

Tamas Takata (TT): When I was younger, I loved playing with Legos. As I grew up, I realized that my passion for creating things translated to the kitchen, with the additional benefit of being able to eat my constructions. Even when I’m following a recipe, I like to provide my own personal twist. However, my favorite aspect of cooking is undoubtedly the looks of joy on people’s faces when they taste your food; knowing that people crave something you made is one of the best feelings in the world and makes all the blood, sweat and tears worthwhile.

JB: How did you first become interested in cooking?

TT: My mom has always cooked for us; I’ve been served home-cooked meals since I was a kid. My family rarely eats at restaurants because my mom can make the same foods, with an extra layer of comfort. I started helping her in the kitchen when I was in high school, and cooking became our go-to bonding activity.

JB: Where do you do most of your cooking?

TT: I love cooking at home. My mom never fails to make the experience more enjoyable, and she always has the pantry stocked. I also like cooking on the grill outside because you can make a mess without having to worry about the consequences.

JB: Do you have any cooking partners at Tufts?

TT: My housemate Nick and I cook together once a week, and we come up with the most outlandish recipes. I remember once we made M&M-stuffed pierogies (Polish dumplings), which were actually pretty good — M&M’s make everything taste better.

JB: Any embarrassing cooking blunders you wish to share?

TT: I make ridiculous mistakes all the time. One time I was trying to clean the grill, and I didn’t have a brush to clean it with, so I cleaned it with one of the steaks I was cooking. Needless to say, nobody wanted that one.

JB: Why is it important to you to bring together food from different cultures?

TT: I’ve had the privilege of being able to travel a lot, and I love food from all different cultures. I love Indian food, I love Japanese food; we just went to a great Argentinian place. Just seeing how the same exact foods can be used in different ways and given such different flavors is inspiring. And I think it’s important to see how these different cultures express their histories in their foods. It’s an art form.

JB: Any restaurant recommendations?

TT: When I first arrived at Tufts, I was determined to visit all the local restaurants mentioned in “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” (2007–). I would recommend Kelly’s Diner, Boston Burger Company and Rosebud to everyone who enjoys classic American cuisine.