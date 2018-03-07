A Column From a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Episode 5

Hear ye, hear ye! For this column, I’d like to talk about Rian Johnson’s recent reveal of deleted scenes from “The Last Jedi” (2017). The film is set for its home entertainment rollout starting March 13 on different apps for download and continuing on March 27 for its Blu-ray debut.

With “The Last Jedi” basically done theatrically, the blood vessel-bursting debate of whether or not it was a box office disappointment is expected to heat up again, much to my annoyance. As I will rant about to anyone willing to listen, it was never going to beat the phenomenon of “The Force Awakens” (2015). China, the second largest box office in the world, never showed the original trilogy and isn’t big on Star Wars, but I digress.

There are 14 confirmed deleted scenes included in the home entertainment and after reading about some, I have thoughts. Johnson discussed a few of them with Entertainment Weekly on March 2, explaining why they were cut (mostly due to pacing) and what they add to the film. Deleted scenes are, in my opinion, tricky. All films have them, and they often re-spark debates about the film’s storytelling. Expect this for “The Last Jedi.”

These scenes include BB-8 showing Rey saying goodbye to Finn while he was recovering at the end of “The Force Awakens.” BB-8 apparently filmed the goodbye and was showing it to Finn to remind him of Rey and his friendship. Another noteworthy scene is Captain Phasma dying again. Yes, she got two death scenes.

This scene basically shows Finn telling other Stormtroopers about how Phasma gave the Starkiller base shield codes to Finn in “The Force Awakens” to save her own life. Phasma kills the other Stormtroopers to hide her secret, fights Finn, gets shot and falls into the fiery abyss. This one feels a little more like a definitive death for Phasma, while the one we actually got leaves her fate unknown and gives Abrams the ability to use her in Episode 9. Using her could give her a backstory so she doesn’t become Boba Fett 2.0. Just saying.

My favorite deleted scene is of Rey disobeying Luke. The scene follows a raiding tribe of Ahch-To, the planet Luke has exiled himself on, coming to invade the village of the nun caretakers Luke lives with. He decides to let this play out and warns Rey that they will just keep coming back in larger numbers, while Rey grabs her lightsaber and decides to protect the village.

If I could’ve included any deleted scene, it would be this. It suggests that Rey isn’t fully understanding of the Jedi path and may be set up as a Grey Jedi in Episode 9. It also may establish the distrust Rey has toward Luke and his complacency. Of course, there are other scenes listed, and we get to see them all this month, so maybe my opinion will change.

As always, feel free to email me thoughts, and may the Force be with you!