What to see: A snapshot of March film releases

The Academy Awards are a wonderful annual event where you can pick your favorite movies and, more likely than not, lament when they get snubbed in favor of another film. However, even though the ceremony is over for 2018, there are plenty of up-and-coming movies to fill that cinematic void. Here are a few movies to look out for over the next month, and who knows — perhaps one of them will even win big at next year’s Oscars.

“A Wrinkle in Time” — It’s hard to believe this classic book has never been adapted to the big screen, but fans of the novel can finally rest easy. The story follows Meg Murry (Storm Reid), an intelligent middle-schooler who is dealing with the disappearance of her father. Along with her younger brother and friend, she meets three celestial guardians who teach her how to travel through a wrinkle in time and space, and she must confront a dark evil to return home. Featuring a star-studded cast (Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine, to name a few), “A Wrinkle in Time” looks to be a feel-good movie about the power of believing in yourself. Go see this movie if you’re looking for a fantastical spin on the classic formula of overcoming an evil force through the power of friendship, or if you’re a fan of the novel.

Release Date: Friday, March 9

“Love, Simon” — This movie follows the familiar coming-of-age tale of falling in love, but with a pretty major difference at its heart. Based on the novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” (2015), written by Becky Albertalli, the movie’s plot follows Simon (Nick Robinson),a relatively normal teenager with a big secret: He’s gay and has yet to tell anyone. After a classmate posts anonymously under the name “Blue” and reveals that he’s also in the closet, Simon reaches out, and they begin falling for each other. “Love, Simon” looks to be a pretty traditional rom-com, but this time it’s accessible to a group of people who rarely see themselves represented on screen. Go see this movie if you’re looking for a story about how to live true to yourself and the struggle of growing up different from everyone around you, or if you’re a sucker for rom-coms.

Release Date: Friday, March 16

“Un Sac de Billes (A Bag of Marbles)” — What would this list be without a period piece? “Un Sac de Billes” is an adaptation of Joseph Joffo’s memoir of the same name and recounts the Nazi occupation of France. The movie follows Joseph (Dorian le Clech) and his brother Maurice (Batyste Fleurial) as they try to escape to Vichy France to reunite with their two older brothers, leaving their father, Roman (Patrick Bruel), behind. The brothers must rely on and trust one another to make it through the terrible reality of fleeing through Nazi-occupied territory. “Un Sac de Billes” seems to be a tale of the enduring bond between family and a recounting of World War II through the eyes of children. Go see this movie if you love historical dramas and foreign films, although note that its release may be limited here in the States.

Release Date: Friday, March 23

“Ready Player One” — Rounding out this list is “Ready Player One,” based on the book of the same name written by Ernest Cline. Directed by no less than Steven Spielberg, the movie follows main character Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), who lives in a future where people increasingly turn to a massive virtual reality video game to escape from the bleakness of real life. The creator of the video game left an “Easter Egg” that promises riches in the real world, and when Watts beats the first level of the test, he suddenly finds himself at the center of a race to the ultimate prize. “Ready Player One” boasts incredible graphics depicting otherworldly fantasies, and it seems to have a good premise along with a stellar director leading the helm. Go see this movie if you’re a fan of sci-fi flicks and want an immersive experience, or if you’re a fan of Spielberg’s past work.

Release Date: Thursday, March 29

While the Oscars may be over, there are plenty of releases on the horizon to keep any cinephile interested. These four films are just a snapshot of the March releases; there are far more movies coming out soon. So what are you waiting for? Get out and experience what may be this year’s masterpieces.