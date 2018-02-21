MGMT marks new era with ‘Little Dark Age’

Eleven years after its surprise debut hit, “Oracular Spectacular” (2007), MGMT seems to finally be making a comeback into the spotlight of pop relevance. After a couple of forgettable albums in “Congratulations” (2010) and “MGMT” (2013), fans of the indie-pop-rock group were left wondering if they had anything left in the tank.

With “Little Dark Age,” which dropped on Feb. 9, MGMT proves that its renaissance is coming in the form of catchy synthpop. In the 10 tracks that the band puts out on this record, it pushes for a simpler vibe than the experimental routes traveled over the last decade. The result is an addicting, fun project that should keep one listening for months after its release.

It’s clear to see from the opening track, “She Works Out Too Much,” that MGMT is still as ironic and silly as it was when the group formed at Wesleyan College 16 years ago. The song, which pins two star-crossed lovers who have different perspectives on going to the gym and social media use, can definitely land in the listener’s ear differently depending on their taste for humor in music. For the fan that enjoys a bit of sarcasm and irony in the lyricism, MGMT definitely hits the mark all over this record.

In a similar vein, “TSLAMP,” also known as “Time Spent Looking at My Phone,” is another tongue-in-cheek critique of modern society. While amusing and unfortunately poignant, such social commentary is present throughout the fittingly titled “Little Dark Age” without many solutions backing them up. This leaves the listener with more questions than answers by the end of the album, but as band members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser are now well into their 30s, maybe it’s their way of saying, “We still have no idea what we’re doing in life,” which is totally fair.

It isn’t entirely fun and games, though. The band takes on some introspective looks on the acid-inspired “James,” a groovy tribute to its touring guitarist, James Richardson, and the final track of the album, “Hand It Over,” which seems to have underlying tones concerning the group’s relevance in the music industry over the past several years. All in all, while the band maintains a consistently straightforward, groovy synthpop sound, its themes and messages dance around to some unexpected places.

Such places include extremely dark tracks such as “When You Die” and “One Thing Left to Try,” which both center around self-hatred, dark thoughts and death. Even when the ’80s synths provide an upbeat and happy tone, there are always bleak spots waiting just around the corner at any given moment during the album.

The record’s best chance at radio play is with its lead single and the eponymous track, “Little Dark Age,” which is an incredibly catchy track with an almost spooky synth instrumental. It also contains arguably the most lyrical depth of the record, dealing with themes like American identity and the turn the country has taken since the 2016 presidential election. If there’s one song to give a try from this record, “Little Dark Age” is a must listen.

To say that MGMT is “back” would be accurate, but isn’t representative of the whole story. Being “back” implies a return to the days of “Oracular Spectacular,” which no listener should expect going in. Rather, MGMT seems to be taking a new direction, one that has struck a chord with fans and critics alike. It is hardly the same band that released “Electric Feel” (2007) and “Kids” (2007), but its newest chapter is certainly worth following.

Any fan of MGMT’s debut album should optimistically venture into the 44-minute adventure that is “Little Dark Age.” With catchy choruses, fun, interesting lyricism and spectacular instrumentals, MGMT’s new direction is one that fits the group like a glove. It’s by far its most accessible work since “Oracular Spectacular,” making it an easy listen for anyone who might have been put off by the band’s last few releases. It took a while for MGMT to find a lasting sound, but now that the group has found it, it’s definitely better late than never.

MGMT will be in Boston on March 16 at the Orpheum Theatre in support of the record.