A Column From a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Episode 3

With just five episodes left, “Star Wars: Rebels” (2014–) is coming to a tearful end. I have a lot of feelings about this series, particularly because I think it was incredibly well done and is severely underrated. (If only Disney had made it a Netflix series and not a DisneyXD series.)

“Rebels” occurs 14 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith” (2005) and five years before the events of “A New Hope” (1977). Set to end on March 5, “Rebels” has a lot of plots to tie up and character arcs to complete. I’m going to talk about some of my predictions for the end of the series. Warning, there are some spoilers ahead!

One of my major predictions was confirmed Monday night in the episodes “Jedi Night” and “Dume” as Kanan Jarrus, a Jedi Knight, died. Kanan’s death was foreshadowed throughout the series, especially when he was blinded by Darth Maul in season two.

Honestly, Kanan had to die and it’s only right that he did it while saving Ezra, Hera and Sabine. We don’t see Kanan in the original trilogy and he never appears with the Rebellion. He had to die at some point, but that doesn’t make it any less difficult.

Next, my prediction for Ezra. I think Ezra will also die before the season ends, for many of the same reasons Kanan did. Ezra can’t become a Jedi Knight and then not die. Like Kanan, he doesn’t appear in the original trilogy. Also, Yoda, on his death bed, tells Luke in “Return of the Jedi” (1983) that Luke is the last Jedi at the time. This sets up that Ezra cannot be alive or a Jedi at that time. I’m not sure how Ezra will die, but maybe it’ll have to do with the Emperor, since he is making an appearance.

Now, the most frustrating prediction: Ahsoka Tano! Ahsoka is a fan favorite from “The Clone Wars” (2008–2014) and never received a proper ending. Having her and her Grey Jedi plot in “Rebels” was genius, and her encounter with Anakin, her old master, (now Darth Vader) was incredible, especially since her fate is still unknown. I hate to make this column a downer, but Ahsoka is probably dead as well.

I think Ahsoka, as a Force ghost, will probably reconnect with Ezra. She’s definitely hinted at in the mid-season trailer where we see the Ones and the bird from “The Clone Wars,” which have a huge connection with Tano and the Daughter. I want her to live so badly, but alas.

My final predictions revolve around Hera, Sabine and Zeb. We know Hera will survive since her name is announced in “Rogue One” (2016). With that, I think Sabine and Zeb will also survive, although their endings may not be satisfying.

As the show ends and I sob after every episode, I want to hear what you think. As always, feel free to email me about anything Star Wars. May the Force be with you!