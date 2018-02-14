A Column From a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Episode 2

As I mentioned last week, I spent the past month defending the latest “Star Wars” installment, “The Last Jedi” (2017), from trolls both online and in real life.

Like most fans, I saw “The Last Jedi” in December. On my first viewing, I was far from angry or upset at the film or its director, Rian Johnson. In fact, I loved it. I appreciated the twist it brought to the 40-year-old franchise. I praised the character development, the storytelling and the reality it brought to the sequel trilogy.

Of course, not everyone agrees with me. So, I have decided to jump to hyperspace and defend my opinions on the film. If you haven’t seen “The Last Jedi,” first of all, how dare you? Second, spoiler alert!

As of now, I’ve seen “The Last Jedi” seven times. I plan on seeing it a few more times, whether that be illegally online (sorry, FBI) or when it comes out on DVD. I saw “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) 10 times during its theatrical run. It got better every time I saw it. My admiration for the story and characters (especially Rey) grew each time. The same thing has happened for me with “The Last Jedi.” In my opinion, like a fine wine, a fine film ages with each viewing.

Much of the controversy surrounding “The Last Jedi” has been surrounding Luke Skywalker’s death. Personally, I love Luke. I understand the anger over how his role in the film was handled. Despite this, there’s no denying that a change to the sequel trilogy was necessary. “The Force Awakens,” despite its merits, was far too similar to “A New Hope” (1977). The plot needed a major upending to give the trilogy some original storylines. Johnson shook up the story, a far more commendable action than simply playing it safe.

Rey’s parents being nobodies doesn’t make her character any less compelling. If anything, it makes her more likely to forge her own path in Episode IX. The Resistance being hunted to the point where the entire movement can fit aboard the Millennium Falcon is heart-wrenching but important. The Canto Bight scene may have been uncomfortably reminiscent of the prequels in its overuse of CGI and comic relief for some reviewers, but it showcased vital everyday glimpses of people living their lives (both nobly and ignobly) in a galaxy ravaged by war.

Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) sacrificing herself was one of the film’s most powerful scenes, but it also reminded us of the countless heroes beyond the stars of the series who give their lives for the greater good. “The Last Jedi” tells the stories of characters who are in the midst of war and don’t make it out alive. That’s haunting, but it’s reality. It brings a new urgency and relevance to the sequel films. They aren’t necessarily about lore or Jedi mind tricks; they’re about real war and people sacrificing themselves for something bigger: hope.