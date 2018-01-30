Tennis exceeds expectations in lively, impressive concert

Despite bouts of influenza, trips to the hospital and fainting fits in Whole Foods, husband and wife duo Tennis managed to deliver a smashing performance at the Royale on Jan. 21. The night began with an impressive set by opening act Overcoats: a female duo that specializes in electropop blended with folk and indie influences. The overall set brought to mind artists like Banks and Sylvan Esso, and Overcoats’ bass heavy, energetic and dance-worthy songs had the crowd begging for more after just three pieces. Announcing the release of their latest single “I Don’t Believe In Us,” the duo launched into a vibrant, passionate performance ending with a plug for the email list to which they “don’t send spam, only nudes.”

After a brief intermission, Tennis arrived on stage. If Alaina Moore’s voice seems ethereal, it’s nothing compared to her real-life persona. Entering the stage looking like they’d come straight from the 1970s, Moore and Patrick Riley could not have been more different. While Moore was calm and collected throughout the entire performance, Riley moved with every beat, much to the frustration of the photographers in the crowd.

Moore began the night by apologizing for her sexiness, the result of steroids prescribed for a bout of influenza whose side effects, according to Moore, include hypersexuality and bouts of rage. Despite hinting at an “adorable cough” and various vocal obstacles, the duo’s performance was nearly flawless. Beginning with “New Exit,” a song from Tennis’ latest EP, “We Can Die Happy” (2017) the duo transitioned into “My Emotions Are Blinding” from its fourth studio album, “Yours Conditionally” (2017). The duo even performed fan favorites such as “Marathon” from their debut album, “Cape Dory” (2011), much to the delight of the audience. Tennis segued seamlessly between their work through the years.

While it is true some artists fail to meet expectations when performing live, after seeing Moore and Riley in concert, it would be crazy to suggest the same about Tennis. Listening from the audience, there was no discernible difference between the group’s studio recordings and live renditions. The duo moved quickly from song to song, maintaining their signature pseudo-retro sound throughout. The atmosphere of the Royale was exuberant, as fans flitted between the bars and the area in front of the stage. Also, a testament to Tennis’ talents and signature sound was the vast variety of their fan base. Young and old, male and female, hipster and punk were all present at the show, alongside many more.

Overall, the performance was lively and vibrant and everything a Tennis concert should be. Each and every piece had the audience up and dancing to the beat, often singing along. Moore’s intermittent anecdotes — ranging from fainting in a Whole Foods (the “most hipster thing ever”) to her husband offering to become an accountant — delighted the crowd and added a new dimension to the already supremely talented singer.

With Riley’s impressive guitar riffs and Moore’s wide vocal range, the duo is truly a power couple. Their chemistry is apparent in their music as well as their onstage personas, and their talents complement each other’s perfectly. For those who have not seen Tennis in concert, it’s a must, as simply hearing a recording of their voices does not do justice to their enormous talent.