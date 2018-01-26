With ‘Black Lightning,’ The CW enters new territory

Although The CW is home to a large variety of television programs, from historical drama to high school mystery, it is perhaps best known for its growing collection of superhero shows, most notably “Arrow” (2012–) and “The Flash” (2014–). Because these shows exist in the same universe (the “Arrowverse,” as fans affectionately call it), someone who mainly watches “Arrow” can watch an episode of “The Flash” without much confusion and vice versa. The existence of the Arrowverse also allows for crossover between the shows, a win-win since supporters of the two shows are brought together, promising greater numbers of live viewers and an increase in revenue for each show. It is therefore pleasantly surprising that The CW’s new superhero series, “Black Lightning” (2018–), takes place separate from the Arrowverse and in a fictional city of its own.

The show is set in Freeland, a city with an unmistakably ironic name. A gang called the 100 rules the streets, punishing anyone who tries to take a stand against it. Destruction, drug trade, violence and sexual abuse have become common sights. Unfortunately, because many members of the 100 are black, the racially prejudiced police take their frustration and anger over their loss of power out on the law-abiding black citizens of Freeland, pulling them over on the road without reason and sending them to jail for protesting. It is clear why this city needs a hero.

Already it is evident that “Black Lightning” is not going to shy away from making racial commentary. Showrunner Salim Akil drew on his own experiences in the development of the program, and plans to use this show as a platform to discuss racial and social justice. This starts with the introduction of the titular character, Black Lightning.

Black Lightning, real name Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), is a hero in his own right. The principal of a poor inner-city school, Jefferson desires to empower children through education; unlike many of his peers, he does not believe that violence is the key to a brighter future. Nevertheless, when push comes to shove, Jefferson is more than ready to defend the people of his city, especially his daughters, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams), who are no strangers to trouble. While it’s typical for CW superheroes to value family, Jefferson’s age and maturity not only make him unique, but are also crucial to the foundation of the show.

The nuances of race are not brushed to the side in the treatment of Jefferson and the other characters on the show. While the show depicts Jefferson’s anxieties surrounding law enforcement, this is complicated by the fact that Jefferson’s main opponent in law enforcement is Inspector Hendershot, who is also black. This detail highlights the complex relationships that exist between police and community, particularly when racial identity is involved.

Since this is a program on The CW, there also is a budding romantic storyline. But on “Black Lightning,” the love interest is not a ‘girl next door,’ or ‘best friend since birth.’ Instead, there seems to be chemistry between Jefferson and his ex-wife Lynn (Christine Adams), even though they had divorced nine years prior, when Jefferson was injured on a crime-stopping spree. Since then, Jefferson has been incredibly reluctant to resume his vigilante alter ego, despite knowing that he is the only one who can put an end to the 100. In this way, he again distinguishes himself from other CW superheroes, who are often too eager to go into battle and hurt both themselves and those they love as a result. Though Jefferson’s mentor Gambi (James Remar) finally convinces him to become Black Lightning once more, it takes a great deal of persuading. Jefferson chooses to follow his head over his heart and as a result has fewer weaknesses than the other supers, becoming a more efficient and effective hero.

Lastly, unlike with most superhero series, where the supporting characters tend to be no more than archetypes, Jefferson’s daughters actually add substance to the show. While they could not be more different from one another, one can easily understand their mindsets. Jennifer hates rules and rebels against the rigidity of her father, which can lead to dangerous situations, such as when she decides to hang out at Club 100. Anissa understands why Jefferson must be strict, but refuses to stop protesting the police. As such, she is frequently arrested. Unlike Jennifer, Anissa was witness to her father’s injury nine years ago. Although she does not know that Jefferson is Black Lightning, her discovery of her own powers at the end of the first episode suggests an important father-daughter reveal (and hopefully superhero team) in the future.