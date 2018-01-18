Current exhibitions at ICA impress with innovative works

Leaving a museum feeling utterly inspired is a true gift, as that feeling of inspiration resonates with and excites the soul. That gained feeling of passion is exactly how you will feel after parting from the Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) in the Seaport District. Its current exhibitions are thought-provoking and innovative. Video installations like “Ashes” (2002–2015) by the late Steve McQueen and the ICA’s stellar collection “New Acquisitions” (2017) showcase how much the museum has developed in the past three years. These pieces have stimulated great conversation and creativity within the art community and — hopefully — will do the same on Tufts’ campus. Perhaps after reading this review, you’ll feel inclined to head over to the ICA to check out these great shows for yourself on display through Feb. 25.

On Dec. 9, Boston got its first snowfall of the 2017–2018 school year. What better way was there to spend a first snow day than inside a museum, viewing pieces by contemporary art’s finest? The destination was the ICA, and although it was a trek to get there from the Medford/Somerville campus, it was absolutely worth it. The building that holds all of this amazing art is a piece of modern art itself. Designed by famous architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro, this building is meant to synthesize the outside ambience and its waterfront façade with the art on display inside. The outside of the ICA is thoroughly impressive, to say the least, and what the walls hold inside are even more so.

Starting at the top floor of a museum and working your way down always ensures that you do not miss a piece. So up to the third floor of the ICA you go in its spacious glass elevator. Located there is Steve McQueen’s “Ashes,” a video art installation that takes up two rooms. To the left side, a large screen is found that tells the beginning of the story of Ashes, a young fisherman from Grenada. To the right, the second half of Ashes’ story is told. Outside of the movie are all of the stills from the film, stacked to form a large paper tower. This piece, shot on Super 8 film, has a grainy resolution that adds a beautiful vintage feel to the story, giving the illusion that one is reminiscing about a bittersweet memory. This is the effect that McQueen wished to convey, given that he previously knew Ashes from different projects in Grenada.

While the composition of the film is simple, with Ashes rocking back and forth on the bow of a boat in the middle of the Caribbean, his story is one filled with depth. It discusses issues that affected Ashes and his family and friends, like race, class and the colonization of Grenada. One finds oneself slowly growing fond of Ashes as he goes on about his life on the island. He is a relatable character, casual and easy to listen to. McQueen does an excellent job at what filmmakers are supposed to do best, which is tell a story. With Ashes, not only does McQueen tell an excellent story, but he transports you to the beautiful Caribbean that is filled with surprises beyond your wildest dreams.

On the same floor as Ashes is the ICA’s collection, “New Acquisitions.” This robust body of works is exciting to view, with pieces from breakout contemporary artists like Henry Taylor and Mika Rottenberg. When first walking into the room with all of the newest acquisitions, a large portrait catches the eye first. Placed in the center of the room, Henry Taylor’s “i’m yours” (2015) is a showstopper. Taylor’s rough brushstrokes and expressive characters create an undeniably identifiable look that is sophisticated yet striking. In “i’m yours,” Taylor paints himself and his two children at staggering heights with a pink background that almost seems to merge into the foreground to create a soft yet striking look. Taylor often paints with race in America in mind and looks to downtown Los Angeles (where his studio is located) for inspiration. Taylor also recently designed the cover of the newest edition of T Magazine, featuring a portrait he painted of Jay-Z.

Another favorite in this exhibition happened to be a piece of video art by Argentine artist Mika Rottenberg. This 2015 piece, titled “NoNoseKnows (50 kilos variant)” is a comment on capitalism and how it affects society today. This is a common thread within all of Rottenberg’s works. Set in a pearl-making factory in China, “NoNoseKnows,” highlights the kitschy and sometimes extravagant culture that has come with the growth of capitalism over the years. This is done by demonstrating the tainted and murky underground workings that go into something so beautiful and seemingly pure, like pearls. While this topic matter can seem severe, Rottenberg’s style is quite the opposite. She brings an almost comedic approach to the topic through her videos, as she creates a sort of fantasy world surrounding the factory. This dichotomy that Rottenberg brings into her work makes the subject matter tangible for her audience.

While these are a few highlights in some select exhibitions at the ICA, there are so many amazing pieces of art to be viewed. Take the time to go there for a day to explore this amazing museum for yourself. You will not regret it.