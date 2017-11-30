Do It This Weekend: Dec. 1–3

We all know it’s finals season, but it’s also the season of joy. Celebrate your fellow classmates with a host of student performances and ways to relax before you hit the books. Keep reading for some exciting, exclusive events you won’t want to miss!

Friday

“Tufts Stand-up Comedy Collective Presents: It’s a Wonderful Laugh”

Get into the holiday mood with some laughter and cheer at Friday’s SCC performance. Even right before finals, there’s always something to laugh about. It’ll be their last comedy show of the semester, so catch it while you can!

When and where: 9–10:15 p.m.; The Crane Room

“The Beelzebubs Present: The Magic School Bubs!”

The ‘Bubs have been on fire all semester, so gear up for the Beelzebubs Winter Show for some great a cappella. The performance will feature Brown University’s Jabberwocks and the Middlebury Mamajamas, as well as some old-school Magic School Bus references. No tickets or entrance fee required.

When and where: 8:30–10 p.m.; 51 Winthrop St., Medford

“Tufts University Social Collective Presents: Laser Tag in Tisch Library”

Thanks to TUSC and the Office of Health Promotion & Prevention, your favorite study/crying location is transforming into a laser tag course for one night! Play a game of 10-person (5 versus 5) black light laser tag in the heart of the library, grab some pizza and decorate a black light t-shirt while you’re there. No tickets or entrance fee required.

When and where: 10 p.m.–1 a.m., Tisch Library.

Saturday

“SoC Presents: The New Edition”

One of Tufts’ favorite hip-hop groups, SoC will finally put on its fall semester show this weekend. We’re not sure what “The New Edition” means exactly, but we’re expecting some tricks, flips and lots of flair. Tickets are available online and at the Campus Center.

When and where: Fri. Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sat. Dec. 2, 8 p.m.; Cohen Auditorium

“Tufts Jazz Orchestra: Celebration”

With 2018 comes the Leonard Bernstein centennial, so celebrate in style with the Tufts Jazz Orchestra! The concert will feature music from Bernstein’s most beloved work, “West Side Story” (1957), as well as pieces by Aretha Franklin and Earth, Wind & Fire. The event is free, no tickets required.

When and where: 8–10 p.m.; Goddard Chapel

Sunday

“Essence Presents: To Be Real”

Join the Ladies of Essence for some more fantastic a cappella this weekend. There will be some classics and some new pieces, as well as a couple of surprise guest acts! Celebrate the winter season with some new music of the African diaspora — plus food after the show. Admission is free.

When and where: 3–5 p.m.; 51 Winthrop St., Medford

“Somerville Public Library: Getting Cozy at the Library”

When was the last time you visited the local Somerville Public Library? Inspired by Danish “hygge,” the concept of finding coziness in ordinary places, the library will host craft-making days throughout the winter starting this Sunday. Whether you start a project there or bring your own, you’ll be greeted with cocoa and community.

When and where: 2:30–4:30 p.m.; 79 Highland Ave., Somerville