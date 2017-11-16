Do it this weekend: Nov. 17-19

With Thanksgiving and the winter holidays around the corner, we’re all starting to get restless. Until Thanksgiving break comes to the rescue next week, check out these events to tide you over — and keep you warm — this weekend.

FRIDAY

“Atrium Charity Ball: Shanghai Night”

Tufts Chinese Students Association (CSA) and Tufts China Care Club present “Shanghai Night,” a classy night of music, socializing, formalwear and fundraising. Admission is free, but all are encouraged to donate $5 for the OneSky Foundation’s Loving Family Program and CSA. Inspired by the vibrant, fast-paced nightlife of Shanghai, this is a night to strike a pose in the photobooth and kick off the season of giving early.

When and Where: 9–11 p.m.; Tufts Alumnae Lounge

“Maybe They’re Born With It, Maybe It’s Major: Undecided”

Join Tufts’ comedy club Major: Undecided this Friday and let loose at the end of the week! The performance will feature live comedy and video sketches, as well as (we hear) some fly makeup. Come for a live, laughter-filled night in.

When and Where: 9–10:15 p.m.; Barnum 008

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Fall Dance Weekend”

This Saturday, the Department of Drama and Dance is showing off the fruits of its labor in performances of new, exciting dance choreography, created both by students and teachers. Saturday is the last chance to see some great local talent in dance, so you won’t want to miss it! Tickets are $5 online or at the Tufts Box Office.

When and Where: 7 p.m.; Jackson Gym

SATURDAY

“sQ! Presents: Bread”

Love a cappella? Love bread? Look no further. This Saturday, Tufts’ own a cappella group sQ! presents live singing performances all centered around the theme of bread (history, recipes, et cetera). The night will also feature Tufts BEATs (Beat Everything at Tufts) for some added flair.

When and Where: 8:15–10:15 p.m.; Goddard Chapel

SUNDAY

“Women on the Verge: Short Film Program”

This Sunday, the Boston Jewish Film Festival hosts “Women on the Verge,” a collection of four short films offering slice-of-life stories of Jewish women. Half fiction, half documentary, these stories show a range of experiences, settings, and even languages (with English subtitles provided). Tickets can be found online and are $14 for students.

When and Where: 2:30–4 p.m.; Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston

“Lydia Pinkham Open Studios”

Join and celebrate local artists this Sunday at the Lydia Pinkham Building’s 12th annual Open Studios. Over 45 local artists will represent their work and offer pieces for sale, including paintings, pottery, leather, jewelry and glassware. The event will also feature local creative businesses and their goods and services. Shop for gifts and explore new, innovative businesses while supporting local artists — it’s a win-win!

When and Where: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; The Lydia Pinkham Building, 271 Western Ave., Lynn