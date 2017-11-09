Do it this weekend: Nov. 10–12

The first full week of November is finally over, and a long weekend is here as our reward! While it might be getting colder outside, there is still plenty to do this weekend both on campus and in the Boston area. Be sure to check out these activities, guaranteed to warm your spirit!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Torn Ticket II Presents: Lucky Stiff

Torn Ticket II’s fall minor production is here with “Lucky Stiff.” With direction by first-year Cole Friedman and music direction by first-year Mary Reynolds, the musical traverses a variety of themes including love, acceptance and perseverance. Cast includes sophomore Billy Lynn, first-year Amanda Bank, senior Nate Krantz and sophomore Sarah Wagner. No tickets required and seating is first come, first served.

When and where: 8–9:40 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; Crane Room

Movie Night: “Space Jam” and “Arrival”

The TUSC Film Series will be showing the 1996 comedy “Space Jam” as well as Denis Villenueve’s 2016 sci-fi film “Arrival.” All screenings are free, and snacks will be provided!

When and where: Space Jam 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday; Arrival 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. All showings in Barnum 104

The Boston Jewish Film Festival

The Boston Jewish Film Festival (BJFF), now in its 29th year, celebrates the richness of the Jewish experience through film and media. Tickets and special passes are available on the festival’s website.

When and where: The BJFF shows films at theaters and museums throughout the Greater Boston area from Nov. 8–20. You can learn more about the festival and screening locations on their website.

FRIDAY

Study Break at J-House “Rice Ball Making”

The Japanese Language and Culture House is hosting a study break with a culinary twist in mind: making rice balls (onigiri). Stop by to take a break from all those problem sets and essays for an hour and a half of culinary fun!

When and where: 12–1:30 p.m.; 12 Dearborn Rd

“Et Tute, Brute?” A Sketch Comedy Show

The Institute is back with its second show of the semester, drawing inspiration from Roman times and Julius Caesar’s famous last utterance to Marcus Brutus. The show will feature a mix of live and video sketches. Come for a night full of laughs. No tickets required.

When and where: 9:30–10:30 p.m.; Barnum 008

SATURDAY

Hacking Arts 2017

The 5th annual Hacking Arts Conference is scheduled to take place this weekend at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge. The event focuses on the intersection between arts and technology, bringing together people from both disciplines to generate innovation. The theme of this year’s conference is the human connection to art and the role of technology in changing that relationship. Tickets cost $2.55 for students and are available online.

When and where: 8:30 a.m.–4:45 p.m.; MIT Media Lab, 75 Amherst Street, 6th Floor, Cambridge

Open Mic Night

Tufts Stand-up Comedy Collective is hosting an open mic night for all. The event is not strictly for comedians. Musicians, poets, dancers and all others are encouraged to attend. Sign up for the event online.

When and where: 9–11 p.m.; Hotung Cafe

SUNDAY

Queer Cinema Sunday Night Film Screenings

The Department of Drama and Dance continues its weekly screenings with “Go Fish” (1994). The event is free and open to the public.

When and where: 6–9 p.m.; Tisch 304

Boston Donuts + Drinks Festival

As the title suggests, this event is sure to be a hit for those seeking copious amounts of donuts and drinks on a fine Sunday evening. Come for treats provided by Harpoon, Don Q Rum and Capito Coffee. This event is 21+ and be sure to purchase tickets in advance.

When and where: 7–11 p.m.; Battery Park Bar & Patio, 33 Batterymarch St, Boston