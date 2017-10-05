What to watch: New fall TV lineup

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Starbucks holiday cups season, but fall television premiere season. This year, the broadcast networks are trying to stay in the game with well-known names and more diverse casts. Here are a few of the new shows that will be popping up on the TV guide (or more realistically, suggested programs on Hulu) this fall:

“The Good Doctor” — This show centers on Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young pediatric surgeon on the autism spectrum and with savant syndrome, who joins a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. This is more or less a run-of-the-mill medical procedural, just slightly beefed up by the fact that while Murphy is able to see many aspects of medical cases that the other doctors cannot, he struggles to connect personally with patients. The show also stars Richard Schiff, Hill Harper, Beau Garrett, Tamlyn Tomita, Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas and Chukuma Modu.

“The Good Doctor” premiered Sept. 25 and airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

You should try this show if you like: “House” (2004–2012), “Grey’s Anatomy” (2005–), Toby from “The West Wing” (1999–2006).

“The Mayor” — Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) is a 27-year-old aspiring rapper who, looking for his big break, runs for mayor in his hometown in California as an attention ploy. Spoiler alert: He ends up getting elected and now decides to try to effect positive change for his town. There to help him along the way are his mom, portrayed by Yvette Nicole Brown of “Community” (2009–2015) fame, his chief of staff, played by Glee’s Lea Michele, and his best friends (Marcel Spears and Bernard David Jones).

“The Mayor” premiered Oct. 3 and airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

You should try this show if you like: “Parks and Recreation” (2009–2015), “Modern Family”(2009–), restoring your faith in local (or any level of) government.

“Dynasty” — From the executive producers of “Gossip Girl” (2007–2012) and “The O.C.” (2003–2007) comes this modern, more racially diverse remake of the ‘80s soap opera with the same name. It follows the feud between two of the United States’ wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys. The plot centers on the Carrington daughter Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), and Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), the woman about to become Fallon’s stepmother. The show also stars Grant Show, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Alan Dale and James Mackay.

“Dynasty” premieres Oct. 11 and airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

You should try this show if you like: “Gossip Girl,” “Empire” (2015–present), not turning off the TV when “Riverdale” (2017–present) is over.

“Ghosted” — A cynical skeptic and a ‘true believer’ in ghosts walk into a bar. Or rather, a cynical skeptic and a ‘true believer’ get abducted by The Bureau Underground and are recruited to explore potential paranormal activity in Los Angeles. “Ghosted” seems kind of wonky as a premise, but if the comedic chops of the two leads are any indication, this has the potential to be a funny half hour. Starring Adam Scott of “Parks and Recreation” and Craig Robinson of “The Office” (2005–2013), along with Ally Walker, Adeel Akhtar and Amber Stevens West.

“Ghosted” premiered Oct. 1 and airs on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.

You should try this show if you like: “Community,” “The X-Files” (1993–2002), a crossover episode between “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” that never ends.

“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” — This eight-episode anthology portrays the true story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison. The show stars Edie Falco of “The Sopranos” (1999–2007), Gus Halper, Heather Graham, Josh Charles and Miles Gaston Villanueva.

“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” premiered Sept. 26 and airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

You should try this if you like: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (2016). This one is pretty straightforward.