Whether it’s for your LinkedIn profile to land a job or your Tinder profile to score a match, you always need some versatile portraits on hand. For those looking for cool backgrounds for their headshots, here is a list of five places that will provide an interesting look and color to boost your chance of getting that Instagram-worthy photo.

Academic Quad

The Academic Quad provides multiple structures and buildings you can use. For starters, definitely take a photograph with the Jumbo statue as you should have when you first arrived on campus. After that, you can get some classic shots with a brick wall backdrop at pretty much any building on the Academic Quad. If you want something different in terms of color, try taking one in front of Barnum Hall. Its gray wall will bring your photograph a sense of calm, mature confidence.

President’s Lawn

The President’s Lawn is full of opportunities when it comes to portrait shooting. Stand in front of Ballou Hall, lean against its pillar or sit with your friends on the lawn for that BFF group shot. You can also choose to sit on one of many benches on the lawn or stand next to a tree. If you are looking for something special for you and your loved one, then take a photo beneath Bowen gate, which will provide a setting for the perfect couple photo.

Tisch Library

We’ve all been to the Tisch roof, and it is definitely somewhere all Jumbos stop by to see how beautiful Boston is. Now it’s time to use the scenery to your advantage. Take a portrait using Boston or the large Tufts sign on the lower rooftop as a backdrop. You could also enter the library for some pictures of you studying or walking through the bookshelves in the stacks. Alternatively, have someone stay on the roof and take a picture of you standing in front of the library entrance; if the timing is right, you will be able to capture an interesting image of your shadow stretching from your feet.

Eaton Hall/Memorial Steps

Looking to get a professional portrait for your LinkedIn profile? Put on your business attire and try taking pictures on the marble steps. Find a spot in the center of the steps for symmetry, or lean against the pillar for a relaxed and nonchalant look. Are you done? Of course not. Walk down to the Memorial Steps for some more shots.

Aidekman Arts Center/Granoff Music Center

Aidekman Arts Center is generally well lit, so the area is relatively bright, even after sundown. Indoors, get some photos of yourself browsing the art at the Koppelman Family Gallery or use the interesting geometry of a cubist sculpture as a backdrop. If you’re a musician, walk into Granoff Music Center with your instrument and have someone shoot photographs of you performing on the stage or rehearsing in one of the practice rooms.