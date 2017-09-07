Semester kickoff horoscopes

Feeling a little lost during your first week of classes? Get some spiritual guidance from your semester kickoff horoscope.

Aries

You may feel yourself a bit more agitated than normal, dear Aries. Channel all that excess energy into new creative pursuits, or let yourself take long walks and explore the areas around campus. Trying to stifle it will only result in an explosive disaster.

Taurus

You’re stronger than you know, little Taurus. You’ll find your limits being tested these next few months, but keep your head down and your feet moving. At some points, it may feel as if you’re only treading water, but you’ll soon find yourself on the other side.

Gemini

Your ruling planet, Mercury, is in retrograde in Leo this first week of classes — allowing you greater perspective on your past projects and relationships. You may be feeling a surge of mental energy at the beginning of this week, too. Now would be the time to revisit any goals you’ve set for the upcoming semester and to make sure they align with your higher self.

Cancer

How are you practicing self-care, Cancer? Jupiter’s transit through your chart this fall will shake things up for you academically and professionally, and new challenges will be tossed your way. Make sure that you are allowing yourself the space and time you need to flourish, even if that means saying “no” sometimes.

Leo

You might still be riding high from the eclipse in your sign last month, Leo, and it’s going to keep getting better from here. Having Mars on your side this month means that things will be financially in your favor, so now is a good time to apply for jobs and engage in an entrepreneurship.

Virgo

Your ruling planet, Mercury, is in retrograde at the beginning of the semester, which may cause you to better see how you’ve sabotaged yourself in the past. Use this introspection and the energy from the full moon this month to set up a plan for success.

Libra

Venus’ transit these coming months will cause you to look at your partnerships and relationships with a closer eye. This is a time to examine old friendships that may be draining your energy and to surround yourself with loved ones to reinvigorate yourself.

Scorpio

In your birth month, you’ll have Mercury in your sign at the beginning with Venus quickly following. This bodes well for your communication and interpersonal skills, so you may want to hope for a few group projects this semester!

Sagittarius

Shine bright, Sagittarius — this semester will be a good one. Towards the end of October, the sun will join your ruling planet, Jupiter, leaving you feeling extra optimistic and confident. Don’t let it all go to your head, though, and make sure to finish the semester strong.

Capricorn

Please remember to breathe, Capricorn. You might find yourself stretched a little thin this semester, but make sure to find moments for yourself in the chaos. Look forward to the new moon in Libra this October, which should bring you a bit of serenity and balance.

Aquarius

The moon enters your sign at the beginning of the semester, signaling a shift in your emotional and social energy; this is a good sign if you are looking for a fresh start this year. You’ll feel yourself drawn to new people and activities, but there may be something holding you back — push through, and you will be rewarded.

Pisces

The expectations you place on people or events may not always be met this fall, but don’t let yourself get bogged down with disappointment. Keep going with the flow, Pisces, and most importantly keep an eye on the expectations you place on yourself.