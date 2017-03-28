‘Beauty and the Beast’ meets expectations set by animated original

Though oftentimes a toss-up, movie remakes have the potential to breathe new life into a film, expanding followings and updating classic or forgotten works. That being said, they can also be dangerous; a bad remake can destroy a film’s reputation and lower audience perception of the original movie. The 2017 live-action remake of the 1991 classic “Beauty and the Beast” showcases the right way to remake. Co-produced by Disney Pictures and Mandeville Films and directed by Bill Condon, this updated version proves that when you do a remake correctly, the end product can be polished, entertaining and successful — without needing to change too much of what made the original great.

The story of the film is the same as the original, following Belle, a young woman who is unhappy with her life and wishes it were more like a story from one of her favorite books. However, she soon gets her wish when her father Maurice is taken prisoner by the Beast, who is cursed to live as a monster because of his unkindness. Belle takes her father’s place in the Beast’s castle and, although angry and despondent at first, begins to see that the Beast might not be as bad as he seems.

A star-studded cast is one way to ensure a successful remake, and the new “Beauty and the Beast” certainly follows this example. The acting in the movie is astonishing, featuring Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Ewan McGregor as Lumière and Ian McKellan as Cogsworth. The characters come to life in the hands of a multitude of famous actors, and one of the film’s main strengths is the raw talent of its actors. Whether it’s Watson’s spot-on portrayal of Belle, McGregor and McKellan’s hilarious banter, or Stevens’ aloofness, there is something to love in almost every character this remake has to offer.

Another high point of the movie is the music. Given that this is a remake of a Disney movie, of course there is going to be singing, but the songs themselves work to great effect in the movie. The updated songs (also present in the original film) such as the titular masterpiece “Beauty and the Beast” or the ever-favorite “Be Our Guest” are incredibly faithful to the original versions and lose none of their original charm. However, the film added three new songs, which also add their own charm.

Of these additions, “Evermore” stands out for both its melody and its message. Sung by the Beast after he lets Belle leave, it is a powerful rendition that allows him to express his love for her and his own feelings in a way that the original Beast was unable to do.

The final strength of the movie is found in both its special effects and in its attention to detail. By utilizing modern technology, the beloved characters of the original come to life in beautiful settings, and while at times the computer-generated imagery (CGI) may be applied a bit too generously (Did the Beast really need to be computer-generated?), overall it helps the movie instead of hindering it.

The attention to detail the film provides is impressive as well. For example, the Beast now has a slight backstory to explain why his servants were cursed and why he became such a cruel person. Another touching detail is that this Beast shares a love of books with Belle, which makes her love for him seem more genuine. Although they may go mostly unnoticed, it is details such as these that help an aged film come to life once more, ensuring that the transition from 1991 to 2017 goes off without a hitch.

All in all, this re-imagined classic manages to retell the story of Belle and the Beast with very few hiccups. The heavy use of CGI may be off-putting, but the new content combined with the familiarity present in any Disney movie will satisfy audiences who can indulge in their nostalgia while admiring the mostly beneficial revisions to the original feature film.