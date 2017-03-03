Do it this Weekend: March 3-5

Spring weather came early this year. Take advantage of the warmth and leave your dorm to explore these events happening on campus and the Boston area.

FRIDAY

Visit the PRX Podcast Garage with Tufts Podcast Network

Details: Tufts Podcast Network will visit and tour the Podcast Garage in Allston. Featuring recording studios and classroom spaces, the Podcast Garage aims to support area storytellers and podcasters. The space opened its door in August 2016 and is owned by the Public Radio Exchange, a public media company.

When and Where: 2-3:30 p.m.; meet at Lower Campus Center for shared rides to Podcast Garage

But Major: Undecided Has Been Dead for Twenty Years!

Details: Tufts’ sketch comedy group, Major: Undecided, will perform a show this weekend. Though the title of the show suggests a spooky theme, the Facebook event page proclaims that, “None of our sketches have anything to do with ghosts.”

When and Where: 9:30-10:30 p.m.; Barnum 008

SATURDAY

Polykhroma Presents: Borders

Details: Polykhroma, an independent curating collective founded by eight Tufts students, will host its second exhibition, entitled “Borders.” The show will explore the divides that shape the world on political, economic, academic, social and individual levels.

When and Where: 8:30-11 p.m.; 59 Ossipee Rd., Somerville, MA 02144

SUNDAY

Tufts Sunday Concert Series – Stay Calm and Carry On

Details: The Tufts Wind Ensemble, directed by John McCann, will play British band pieces by Holst, Vaughan Williams, Grainger and more. Admission is free and no tickets are required.

When and Where: 3-5 p.m.; Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center