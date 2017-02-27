‘Black Muslims in the Arts’ celebrates black Muslim identity and culture

On Saturday, black Muslim artists performed at “Black Muslims in the Arts,” an event dedicated to celebrating black Muslim art and identity, cosponsored by the Muslim Student Association and the Africana Center. Sophomores Muna Mohamed and Sara Arman coordinated the event as a way to honor and celebrate the art and lives of black Muslims during Black History Month.

The event additionally sought to promote local black Muslim business owners and artists, as evidenced by a list that circulated throughout the crowd containing information about black Muslim-owned businesses and artists in the area. There was also a list of black Muslim artists hung on the wall and, throughout the event, Mohamed and Arman shared facts about black Muslim artists. For example, they noted that famous musicians including T-Pain, Lupe Fiasco and several members of A Tribe Called Quest are all black Muslims.

The event began with a dinner provided by the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in Roxbury, followed by an evening prayer for those who wished to partake. Then, Tufts students performed spoken word and sang.

The first of the performances was a spoken word piece written by first-year Samsam Dirie. Dirie’s poem described the first time she became aware of her black and Muslim identities. She said that while the intersection of these two identities can be complicated, she appreciates the experiences she has gained from the intersection of the two.

Then Salwa Lautner, an exchange student from Madrid born to Moroccan parents, sang “Lemen Nechki” by Saad Lamjarred, a famous Moroccan singer. Lautner explained the significance of her song choice to the Daily.

“I’ve chosen this song because it reminds me of the importance of fighting for love and not taking into account other people’s opinions,” she said.

Later, first-year Hakeem Adeyemi gave a spoken word performance, first explaining that his work directly addresses the violence he has witnessed throughout his life because of his identity as a young black man. He called out the judgment that others pass toward him, specifically referring to the “dirty looks” he receives sometimes while walking around campus.

All three solo performances gave insight into the black Muslim experience and how it can vary depending on one’s intersecting gender identity and geographical origins.

In the final performance of the night, Mohamed brought up a few other students to sing Chance the Rapper’s “Blessings (Reprise)” (2016). Mohamed said she was inspired to choose the song as the closing performance of the night because of how Chance the Rapper praises his faith and spirituality through music, citing the lines “I speak to God in public, I speak to God in public / He keep my rhymes in couplets.”

Instead of having the performers sing alone, the group put the lyrics up on the projector and had the audience stand up and sing along. The final act of singing in unison created a communal atmosphere celebrating the strength, resilience and faith of others. As the night celebrating black Muslim artistic excellence came to an end, Mohamed reflected, “In these times right now, what we need most is each other.”