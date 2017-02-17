Do it this weekend: Feb. 17-19

Excited for the long weekend ahead? Check out some of the events happening around campus and the Boston area to keep you entertained.

FRIDAY

Tufts Muslim Students Association Presents: Interfaith Jummah

Details: The Muslim Students Association will be joined by the new Muslim Associate Chaplain Abubakr Fakhry for Interfaith Jummah. The event will start with snacks and discussion about Muslim practices, the importance of interfaith work and solidarity at 12 p.m., followed by Jummah prayer from 1:15–1:45 p.m. People of all identities are welcome.

When and Where: 12–1:45 p.m.; Tufts Interfaith Center, 58 Winthrop St., Medford

SWAT & the Dean of Student Affairs Present: Mother Tongue

Details: Spoken Word at Tufts (SWAT) will be hosting a spoken word poetry workshop and performance by award-winning poetry duo Mother Tongue, consisting of Rachel McKibbens and Dominique Christina. The duo, whose poetry centers on topics including identity, inclusion, race, gender and LGBTQ issues, will be leading a workshop at the Interfaith Center, followed by a performance at Breed Memorial Hall. Food from Oasis Brazilian Steakhouse will be served during the workshop. No tickets necessary.

When and Where: Workshop: 7–8 p.m.; Interfaith Center. Performance: 8:30–9:30 p.m.; 51 Winthrop St., Medford

SATURDAY

Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival: Final Day

Details: The Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival, hosted by Somerville Theatre, will be showing its last films on Saturday. Films include “Occupants” (2015), “The KAOS Brief” (2016) and “Last Broken Darkness” (2017), as well as a series of shorts. Ticket costs for individual films vary and are available from bostonscifi.com. Other festival passes are available.

When and Where: Various times, 1 p.m.–midnight; Somerville Theatre

SUNDAY

Tufts ACE Fellows Present: 13th

Details: Tufts ACE Fellows and TUSC Film Series will be hosting a film screening of the Netflix documentary “13th” (2016). The Ava DuVernay film provides an in-depth look at the prison system in the United States and its relationship to the country’s history of racial inequality. Free snacks and popcorn will be provided during the film, which will be followed by a group discussion.

When and Where: 7–10 p.m.; Barnum 008