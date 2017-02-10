Do it this weekend: Feb. 10-12

Winter weather and national politics got you down? Whether you’re looking to relax or get involved, there’s plenty happening on campus and around the Boston area this weekend.

FRIDAY

“TUSC 2019 Presents: Winter Ball”

Details: Kick off the spring semester at the House of Blues with the annual Winter Ball. Transportation is provided to and from the event, with buses leaving from Aidekman Arts Center starting at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the Mayer Campus Center info booth or on tuftstickets.com.

When and Where: 7-11 p.m.; House of Blues Boston

SATURDAY

“TUSC Film Series Presents: “The Handmaiden” & “When Harry Met Sally”

Details: For Valentine’s Day weekend, TUSC Film Series is showing South Korean erotic thriller “The Handmaiden” (2016) and romantic comedy classic “When Harry Met Sally” (1989). Showings are free and no tickets are necessary.

When and Where: Friday, Feb. 10: “The Handmaiden” at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11: “The Handmaiden” at 7 p.m. and “When Harry Met Sally” at 9:30 p.m.; all in Barnum 008.

SUNDAY

“Somerville Local First Valentine’s Day Market”

Details: In support of local vendors, Arts at the Armory in Somerville is hosting a market for local Valentine’s Day shopping. The Makers Marketplace will feature a variety of handcrafted jewelry, home decor, art, apparel and gifts.

When and Where: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville

“Stand Up with Planned Parenthood: Slumbrew Comedy Night”

Details: Slumbrew Somerville Brewing Company is hosting a comedy night to benefit the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, the political and advocacy arm of the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. Comedian Kenice Mobley headlines, while Pamela Ross hosts fellow comics. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the Planned Parenthood Massachusetts website.

When and Where: 8-10 p.m.; Slumbrew Somerville Brewing Company, 15 Ward Street, Somerville