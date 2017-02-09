Five Tufts alumni making names for themselves in the arts

With the high demand for jobs in the STEM fields, the job search for aspiring artists can feel abysmal. But these five Tufts alumni have proven that it is more than possible to succeed as a professional artist.

1. Tabias Olajuawon-Wilson (LA ’13)

Olajuawon-Wilson’s written work, which includes poetry, short stories, political commentary and other types of writing, examines the intersections of race, law, gender and sexuality in the United States. Much of it can be found on the blog they founded, BlaQueerFlow: The Griot’s Pen. They are also the author of “Godless Circumcisions: A Recollecting & Re-membering of Blackness, Queerness & Flows of Survivance” (2016). In 2012, they were recognized as one of the “Top 100 Emerging LGBTQ Leaders” by the White House Office of Public Engagement. Olajuawon-Wilson is currently a student at Howard University School of Law.

2. Jennifer duBois (LA ’06)

duBois is the author of “A Partial History of Lost Causes” (2012) and “Cartwheel” (2013). Her accomplishments include a 2013 Whiting Writer’s Award, a 2012 National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 award and a Housatonic Book Award for fiction. DuBois studied political science and philosophy at Tufts. She also completed an M.F.A. in fiction at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and a Stegner Fellowship at Stanford University.

3. Jane Black (LA ’95)

Black is a food writer who analyzes food politics, trends and sustainability issues. During her time as a staff writer at The Washington Post, she has written about various parts of the food industry, including agricultural workers’ rights and the shortcomings of the farm-to-table movement. Other publications she has contributed to include The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Eating Well and Garden & Gun. Black is currently writing a book about food reform in Huntington, W. Va.

4.Rob Resnick (LA ’11)

Resnick formed a pop group called Timeflies with fellow Tufts alumnus Cal Shapiro (LA ’11) in 2010. Since then, they have released three albums: “The Scotch Tape,” “After Hours” and “Just For Fun,” blending pop with hip-hop, electro, dubstep, and rock. Timeflies has sold over 150,000 albums and amassed over 200 million Spotify streams worldwide.

5. Joshua Seftel (LA ’90)

Seftel is a successful film and television director. His long list of awards and honors includes an Emmy award, an AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Award and a James Beard Award Nomination. At the young age of 22, Seftel received his first Emmy nomination for his documentary “Lost and Found: The Story of Romania’s Forgotten Children” (1992), which examines the struggles of Romania’s 120,000 orphaned and abandoned children. Other projects Seftel has worked on include “Taking on the Kennedys” (1996), “Ennis’ Gift” (2000) and “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” (2003-2007).