Do it this weekend: Jan. 27-29

The semester might have just begun, but the Tufts campus and the Boston area are already offering a range of interesting, artsy things to do this weekend.

FRIDAY

“TUSC Film Series & WiCS: Hidden Figures”

Details: Tufts University Social Collective (TUSC) is collaborating with Women in Computer Science (WiCS) for a special screening of the critically-acclaimed film “Hidden Figures” (2016). If the movie’s three Academy Award nominations — including that of Best Picture — mean anything, you do not want to miss this event. Tickets cost $5 and are now sold out. Transportation to the theater will be provided by the organizers.

When and Where: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Apple Cinemas Cambridge

“Applejam Presents Forth Wanderers // S P O R T S ft. Tucker”

Details: In recent years, Applejam Productions has brought us the likes of acclaimed acts such as Mitski and PWR BTTM. This weekend, see indie rock bands Forth Wanderers and S P O R T S perform live before they become the next big thing. This event is free and no tickets are required.

When and Where: 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Crane Room, Paige Hall

SATURDAY

Noor Ensemble: “Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawī, The Prophet’s Birthday”

Sponsored by the Department of Music, the Noor Ensemble’s concert will commemorate al-mawlid al-nabawī, the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. This event is free and no tickets are required.

When and Where: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Cohen Auditorium, Aidekman Arts Center

SUNDAY

“The Fairy Circus” by Tanglewood Marionettes

When was the last time you went to see a puppet show? If you are nostalgic for older, simpler times, make sure to check out the award-winning Tanglewood Marionettes’ new show, “The Fairy Circus.” Presented by the Eliot-Pearson Children’s School, the event will begin with a brief demonstration of the art of puppetry. Then, over 20 handcrafted puppets will dance to music by classical composers. Tickets are $9 online and $10 at the door.

When and Where: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Cohen Auditorium, Aidekman Arts Center