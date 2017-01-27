5 art shows to get lost in

Many of us could use some art to ground ourselves before we become fully entrenched in the daily grind of the semester. It can be easy to forget how much great art Boston has to offer, so don’t miss out:

1. Tufts University Art Gallery — “CODED_COUTURE” and “Evelyn Rydz: Floating Artifacts”

The Tufts University Art Gallery opened its two spring exhibitions, “CODED_COUTURE” and “Evelyn Rydz: Floating Artifacts,” yesterday. “CODED_COUTURE” features works that bridge the latest computer technology with fashion design. “Floating Artifacts” is a component of a larger exhibition, “The Ocean After Nature,” which is on view at the SMFA at Tufts and explores the seascape and human impact on the marine environment. Both shows are sure to spark thought about the past and what we might change about the ways we dress and live in the future.

2. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston — “Making Modern”

The Museum of Fine Arts’ current exhibition, “Making Modern,” showcases many of modern art’s masters. Even if you usually find contemporary art baffling, “Making Modern” has no shortage of popular works, ranging from Jackson Pollock’s drip paintings to Frida Kahlo’s iconic portraiture.

3. Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts, Harvard University — “Pacing”

Renée Green’s “Pacing” is currently showing at Harvard’s Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts (CCVA). Green is renowned for her immersive multimedia works, which often include audio, films and installations. Green’s exhibition is a perfect place to put on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and relax. Make sure to stop by the CCVA’s bookshop: In addition to the stellar books it offers, this spot is one of the best places to people-watch in Cambridge.

4. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston — “The Artist’s Museum”

At the Institute of Contemporary Art, engage all of your five senses at “The Artist’s Museum.” This exhibition features collections from a variety of artists and includes large-scale installations, photographs, films and videos. Be prepared for electronic music composed from instruments found in famous artworks and a sixteen-monitor video installation. While you’re there, also make sure to check out Gillian Wearing’s exhibition with installations tall enough to graze the ceiling.

5. Contemporary Art Daily

If the weather is too disgusting or you have lost all your faith in the SMFA/NEC Shuttle and the T, contemporaryartdaily.com posts high resolution photos from galleries around the world online. Who knew you could be so cultured from the comfort of your own room?