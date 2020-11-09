Headlines from off the Hill

US formally pulls out of Paris climate agreement

The United States became the first nation to officially pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement on Nov. 4.

Though President Donald Trump announced the decision in June 2017, complex rules built into the agreement — meant to deal with the possibility that a future American president might choose to withdraw — made it difficult for the country to pull out in a timely manner. The agreement was signed in 2015 and went into effect in 2016, after 55 countries representing 55% of global greenhouse gases ratified it. Because the United States emits around 15% of global greenhouse gases, the withdrawal is being met with international disappointment and may have devastating implications.

President-elect Joe Biden announced on the campaign trail that he intends to rejoin as soon as possible.

Americans across the US react to election outcome

Festivities of happiness and counterprotests alleging election fraud erupted across the United States, following the Saturday announcement that Joe Biden won the hotly contested presidential election.

In Washington, D.C., thousands filled the streets near the White House to celebrate Biden’s victory in the hours after the results were announced. Similar scenes overwhelmed major cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Boston and New York.

In other places, supporters of President Trump gathered to protest the results of the election. In places like Lansing, Mich. and Phoenix, Ariz., protestors yelled chants like “This is not over” and “Trump won.”

COVID-19 rates continue to increase

On Wednesday, the United States recorded over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time. The next day, America shattered its record, documenting more than 121,000 new cases, a 55% jump from two weeks ago.

The Midwest is the largest hotspot for new infections, with more cases per capita than any other region. It saw an 80% increase in cases from two weeks ago. Hospitalization rates are also rising. Thursday showed a 14% increase from the previous week and more than 53,000 patients are currently hospitalized, a number that is quickly approaching peak summer rates.

Rates in Massachusetts are also spiking. The state recorded 2,302 new cases on Saturday and a week’s average of 1,571 cases, which is a 68% increase from two weeks prior.

Experts maintain that the rise in cases is not due to increased amounts of testing and suggest that broad lockdown measures may be needed to quell the spread of the virus.

Did you feel that?

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook the southern New England region Sunday morning.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. in Buzzards Bay, Mass. in the southeastern region of the Commonwealth, and it could be felt up to 100 miles away. There were no initial reports of injuries.

Earthquakes are rare in the region. The last earthquake of similar magnitude in Massachusetts occurred in 1976. In 1755, the worst earthquake in the region’s history, estimated by seismologists to be between 6.0 and 6.3 on the Richter scale, caused roofs and chimneys to crumble across the Boston area.