Headlines from off the Hill

Dr. Sean Conley announces that President Trump is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus, Trump holds large rally, pulls out of second presidential debate

On Saturday, Dr. Sean Conley announced that Trump is no longer at risk for transmitting COVID-19, according to results from a test taken Saturday morning. Previously, Trump had spent three nights in the hospital and adhered to an experimental treatment after announcing that he tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 2. This announcement came hours after Trump held a large campaign rally, marking the resumption of his public campaign activities. During the event, which was advertised as a “peaceful protest for law and order,” Trump spoke from the White House balcony without a mask to a group of participants, who were required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. Additionally, Trump pulled out of the second presidential debate after a virtual format was announced, due to concerns over COVID-19.

Patriots game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Monday night football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos was moved to next Sunday after three Patriots players tested positive for COVID-19. Defensive tackle Byron Cowart, quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore account for the team’s confirmed cases. Defensive tackle Bill Murray is additionally on the COVID-19 reserve list and it is unclear if he also tested positive or was exposed to someone who tested positive. New England has closed Gillette Stadium and sent home players, coaches and staff. The stadium will likely not reopen until there are two consecutive days of clean COVID-19 test results. This is the third time in two weeks that a Patriots game has been postponed due to the coronavirus. According to NFL rules, players who have tested positive for the virus can return to play if they meet one of two conditions; either 10 days need to have passed since their initial positive result or they need to produce two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. In addition to meeting one of these criteria, the player must also be cleared by a team doctor in consultation with officials at the Infection Control Education for Major Sports and receive approval from the NFL’s chief medical officer.

Suspects charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

On Thursday, 13 people were charged in an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. According to a federal complaint, the suspects sought to overthrow state governments that, in their view, were violating the U.S. Constitution. The conspiracy included the government of Michigan and Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that six suspects were charged federally with conspiracy to kidnap, while the other seven suspects, associated with the militia group “Wolverine Watchmen,” faced state charges. The incident has underlined growing political tension in the weeks leading up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Nadal wins French Open, tying Federer’s record for most Grand Slams won

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic on Sunday in three sets in the finals of the French Open to win his 13th French Open title. This win marks Nadal’s 20th Grand Slam victory. He has now tied Roger Federer’s record for most Grand Slam titles ever won. Nadal’s performance on Sunday was one of his finest, making just 14 mistakes in the entire match, and it was the first completed match Djokovic lost in 2020. The French Open’s clay court is Nadal’s specialty, as only two players, including Djokovic, have beaten Nadal in this arena. On Saturday, 19-year-old Iga Siatek won her first Grand Slam title in the women’s finals, defeating her challenger Sofia Kenin in straight sets. She became the first Polish player in tennis history to win a Grand Slam title.