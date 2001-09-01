Shopping Malls

Whether you’re shopping for your best friend’s birthday gift or a special something for yourself, everyone enjoys a trip to the mall now and again. Luckily, Boston has eight unique malls to suit even the most finicky shopper’s needs. From big names to big bargains, the Daily gives you the low-down on the biggest spots in Boston to shop.

Just a T Ride Away…

Cambridgeside Galleria

100 Cambridgeside Place

Cambridge, MA 02141-2218

(617) 621-8666

Located off the Lechmere T stop, the Galleria is Boston’s least pretentious and most affordable mall, making it an ideal spot to shop for students on a budget. With over 100 stores, each of the mall’s three levels is filled to the brim with shopping mall staples such as Old Navy, Olympia Sports and Bath and Body Works. The Galleria is also home to the largest Gap in the Boston area.

The Galleria goes beyond the traditional food court to satisfy the appetites of its shoppers. With restaurants such as Houlihan’s and The Cheesecake Factory, this mall is not just a great place to shop, but a great place for dinner as well.

Copley Place

100 Huntington Ave

Boston, MA 02108

(617) 369-5000

For students watching their wallets, the Copley is strictly Look-but-don’t-touch. Accessible either by the Orange or Green lines, this all is one of the most upscale the city has to offer. Take a quick glance at the mall’s elegant design (think fountains and marble) and you’ll understand. Stores like Neiman Marcus and Tiffany & Co. are beyond most students’ budgets. But that doesn’t mean you should steer clear of the Copley altogether – in addition to Gucci and Armani Exchange, the mall features a few shops that are relatively more wallet-friendly such as J. Crew and Banana Republic.

Your eating options range from a quick pretzel or frozen yogurt to a more elaborate meal at Legal Seafoods the Palm Restaurant. Like most of what the Copley has to offer, it all depends on what your budget (and your conscience) will allow.

Prudential Center

800 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02199

Conveniently located next door to Copley Place, the Pru is a must for anyone in need of a genuine shopping spree. While the mall has an array of Copley-esque upscale shops like Saks Fifth Avenue and Crane Company Paper Makers, there is an even wider selection of lower-budget stores like Lechters, Dapy and The Orignal Levi’s Store. The aisles of the Pru are chock full of carts and kiosks carrying everything from jewelry at Silver Trends to cigars at The Humidor.

No mall is complete without a food court, and the Prudential Center’s is one of the most comprehensive. Your options range from Chinese at Panda Express to Cajun at Big Easy Cajun to salads and sandwiches at Everything Yogurt & Salad Caf?©. Whatever you choose to nosh on, the service is speedy – the Pru doesn’t leave its shoppers hungry for long.

The Mall at Chestnut Hill

199 Boylston St (Route 9)

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(617) 965-3037

The Mall at Chestnut Hill is accessible by public transportation, but it will require a little additional effort – from the Kenmore T stop, you still have to take the #60 bus which leaves you at Bloomingdales, a three minute walk from the mall itself. If you’re up for the trek, this mall is definitely worth the effort if you’re looking to spend big bucks. It has one of the widest selections of home decorating stores of any mall in Boston – you can choose from April Cornell, Domain, and the ever-popular Crate and Barrel. Even the mall’s health and beauty offerings are upscale. Don’t expect to find Bath and Body Works here – the Mall at Chestnut Hill is all about stores like Crabtree & Evelyn and Origins. For shoppers with a sweet tooth (or looking for that perfect gift for someone who does), the Chocolate Dipper is a must.

Don’t let these stores scare you away – if you’re strapped for cash, you can always find a steal at Filene’s or head over to mall favorites such as the Gap or Eddie Bauer.

A Bit of A Drive…

Natick Mall

1245 Worcester St., Ste. 1218

Natick, MA 01760

(508)655-4800

If you have access to a car and prefer major chains to obscure names, the Natick Mall and its 170 stores is just a quick drive away. Department stores are well represented at this mall with Macy’s, Lord & Taylor, Filene’s and Sears. The rest of the Natick Mall consists of the big name stores you’d expect to see – you’ll find everything from Abercrombie to Banana Republic at this mainstream mall. For those of you in search of shoes, you’ll find just about everything you need here – shoes stores range from FootLocker to Aldo to Payless.

While you’ll be hard pressed to find an upscale eateries like those in Copley, you certainly won’t starve at the Natick Mall. The food court here is comprehensive, ensuring that even the most finicky eater will find something to munch on. Your options include Au Bon Pain, McDonald’s, and Haagen Dazs for dessert.

Burlington Mall

75 Middlesex St., Ste. 1

Burlington, MA 01803

(781) 272-8667

Located approximately twenty minutes from campus, the Burlington Mall is one of the largest malls around, and even has a few stores you won’t find anywhere else. International cosmetics and perfume store Sephora calls the Burlington Mall home to its only New England location. Also worth a stop is renowned chocolatier Godiva where you can purchase a small box of truffles for your sweetheart…or yourself. Looking to redecorate your dorm room or house? Head over to Pottery Barn or Crate & Barrel for knick-knacks.

The Burlington Mall is the only place in Boston where you’ll find the infamous Rainforest Caf?©. If you don’t have time for a sit-down meal, you can always head over to the mall’s trusty food court and pick up some Chinese at Master Wok or a sandwich at Quizno’s Classic Subs.

In Search of A Bargain…

Wrentham Village

1 Premium Outlet Blvd.

Wrentham, MA 02093

(508) 384-0600

Wrentham may be a bit of a drive (count on at least a 40-minute ride), but you certainly won’t regret it. Shoppers can easily devote an entire day to this premium outlet mall. With 130 different stores, you can stock your closet and redecorate your house without wiping out your wallet. The list of designers is endless at Wrentham Village – you’ll find just about everyone here, from Calvin Klein to DKNY to MaxMara. Via Spiga, Cole Haan and Charles David are just a few of the stores that sell brand name shoes at reasonable prices.

No one comes close to Wrentham Village when it comes to housewares. You can find an array of designer home fashions from the likes of Ralph Lauren, or pick out gizmos and gadgets for your kitchen at Williams-Sonoma Marketplace.

Shoppers beware – it’s slim-pickings in the eating department at this outlet supercenter. Don’t expect much more than pizza and Mrs. Field’s cookies.

Worcester Common Outlets

100 Front St.

Worcester, MA 01608

(508) 798-2581

Despite the smaller scale of this outlet shopping center, Worcester Common Outlets will make the hour-long drive worth your while. While you’ll have fewer stores to chose from, you’ll feel somewhat less overwhelmed. The biggest attraction here is Off 5th, the Saks outlet. The store has just about everything you’d find at the retail store without the formidable price tags. Other big-name stores include The Sports Authority, Bed Bath & Beyond, Bass, and London Fog.

Unlike Wrentham Village, you’ll have several options to satisfy your appetite. If you’re looking to take your time, head over to Applebee’s. If a quick bite is more your speed, you can choose from Au Bon Pain, Panda Express, or Subway.