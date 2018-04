Started in March 2018, the Tufts Daily Advice Column features a rotating cast of Daily staff members and Tufts students who answer life questions posed to them by the greater Tufts community. Selected questions and answers appear in each edition of the daily in the Comics page.

To submit a question, fill out the google form found here: https://goo.gl/forms/dSScAG2MMHuGRaU13.