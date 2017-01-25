Tufts falls to MIT and BC, tallies 12 first-place finishes against Wheaton

Despite losing to the MIT Engineers, 195.5-104.5, and the Boston College Eagles, 237.5-119.5, earlier in the week, the Jumbos bounced back against Wheaton College to cap off a grueling stretch of three meets in seven days, besting the Lyons by a score of 174-121.

The Jumbos returned from the winter break with tough matchups against the ninth-ranked team in the country, MIT, and Div. I Boston College. Honorable performances from senior tri-captain Amanda Gottschalk and sophomore Colleen Doolan, who combined for eight first-place finishes between the two meets, could not buoy the Jumbos to success, although a tough winter break training regimen may have played a part.

The Jumbos had returned from their annual 10-day training trip to Puerto Rico, during which they had trained two to five hours a day, just four days before their MIT meet. According to coach Adam Hoyt, the team was broken down physically, but spirits have never been higher.

“I knew everyone was fatigued, and that affects everyone differently during a race,” Hoyt said. “I’d say my expectations were high from a team standpoint, and I was looking for everyone to showcase a lot of enthusiasm for each other and support for the team, and we saw that. I thought our attitude, our effort and our camaraderie [were] excellent, and that will pay off at the end of the season.”

A trip to Wheaton saw Tufts get back on track from a results standpoint. The team’s depth was on full display as the Jumbos tallied 10 individual first-place finishes from eight women to accompany two relay victories. First-year standouts Grace Goetcheus and Hannah Truslow notched first-place finishes in three and two events respectively.

Goetcheus finished first in her two solo events: the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.86) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:35.66), but it was the 200-yard medley relay that was most satisfying for Goetcheus as it was the first time the team has won the event this season.

“I love relays because they take the combined effort of each individual, so the fact that we won this race during our last dual meet demonstrates how dedicated each member of the team has been to working hard throughout the season,” Goetcheus told the Daily in an email.

Continuing the trend of strong first-year showings, Truslow put up strong marks in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.14) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:20.29).

Truslow, alongside fellow first-year Brooke Bernstein, junior Jess Lee and senior tri-captain Sophia Lin, also finished with the best time in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

“I was the second person in the relay, and before diving in, we were slightly ahead. My goggles fell off as I dove in the pool, something that hasn’t happened to me since sixth grade. I could not see where I was going, and I was very distracted with what had happened,” Truslow told the Daily in an email. “However, I knew I had to swim through without fixing my goggles because I could not let down my relay team. Our relay was still neck and neck with the Wheaton’s relay team after my swim, but the last two girls on my team had great splits.”

Lin placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.42. Junior Meghan Casey finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.03) and second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:35.94). Doolan continued to show why she was one of two Jumbo swimmers invited to the NCAA Championships last year as she collected a first-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:09.52. Sophomore Christiana Hug also got in on the action with a first-place finish in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 19:11.93. First-year Rica Generoso touched the wall first in the 100-yard freestyle (56.01) to continue her strong first season. Senior diver Kylie Reiman also placed first in the 3-meter dive with 301.13 points.

The Jumbos will look to finish the regular season on a high note at the Middlebury Invitational before traveling to Bowdoin for the NESCAC championships.