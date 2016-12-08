Vinny’s Variety Pack Week 14 | The Big Finale

Well friends, another semester has come and gone — a little too quickly for my liking to be honest, but what can we do? Unfortunately, this is going to be the last column I write for the Tufts Daily. I hope you’ve all had as much fun reading these as I’ve had writing them. There will be a free box of tissues attached to each copy of the Daily, so all of my dedicated fans can wipe their eyes as they read my final column (not actually). Then again, I’m pretty sure the only person who reads this regularly is my mom, but whatever. Let’s do this.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson has had a pedestrian season so far. Everyone claims he is phenomenal after Week 10, but we just haven’t seen it yet. This week will be Wilson’s late-season breakout. He faces a Packers D’ that has given up an average of 22.25 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the last four weeks. I predict Thomas Rawls (RB, SEA) will have a tough day against a strong Green Bay front seven, forcing Wilson to air the ball out to Doug Baldwin (WR, SEA) and Jimmy Graham (TE, SEA).

Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Two words: Cleveland Browns. Don’t let his one-point game against Cleveland earlier in the season fool you. Eifert is a must-start against a team that has allowed the second most points to fantasy tight ends. With A.J. Green likely inactive, Eifert will be a primary target, especially in the red zone.

Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns

Crowell has been hit or miss this season, which is more than expected for a Browns player. However, in his one bout against the Bengals, Crowell ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. I expect him to outdo those totals this week. Bonus upside for PPR leagues as well, as Crowell has had 18 catches in his last four starts.

Tevin Coleman, PPR RB, Atlanta Falcons

It’s been a tragic season for Tevin Coleman owners. He exceeded all expectations and was a top 10 fantasy back in the first five weeks, but at that point in the season, no one trusted him enough to start him. Once he became consistently good, he suffered an injury that sidelined him for four weeks and hasn’t been as productive since. I don’t know why, but I have a feeling Coleman is primed for a big breakout this week against the St. Louis Rams. After watching the New Orleans Saints’ running backs torture the Rams in week 12, I just can’t help but drool over the possibilities for Coleman.

Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Doug Baldwin, or ‘Douggy B’ as his inner circle refers to him (or just me), has been boom or bust this season: four games with 14+ fantasy points and seven games with eight points or fewer. It’s risky, but I think the boom is coming this week against a bum Packers Defense (see Wilson, Russell) that ranks 29th against fantasy WRs.

Other Players:

Jamison Crowder (WR, WAS); Spencer Ware (RB, KC); Derek Carr (QB, OAK); Cameron Brate (TE, TB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR, HOU)