Editor’s Challenge | Week 14

Hello sports fans, and welcome back to Editor’s Challenge. This is our last iteration of everyone’s favorite football pick-em contest and it’s not particularly competitive. Just kidding. Zach “stale” Hertz is hereby stripped of all titles, wins and correct picks for utilizing gambling sites for 13 out of 14 weeks. He thought making his own picks in the last week would remove his asterisk. Nope!

Last week Evan “empty inside” Sayles and Eddie “jaded” Samuels were the Daily’s highest scorers with 12 correct picks. Sayles is now tied with Phillip “dead on his feet” Goldberg for third place. Maclyn “drowsy” Senear is barely hanging on to second place. Or is it first? Who knows, we are basically sleepwalking through the finish line here. David “collapsing” Westby’s comeback never materialized and the only thing preventing Sophie “dog-tired” Lehrenbaum from slipping into last place are the reliably awful picks of the Daily’s guest spot. Max “pooped” Lalanne scored a seven last week in a truly tired performance. Will Jei-Jei “overworked” Tan finish strong for the guest spot? Will anyone in the Daily catch up on sleep? Who knows! This is our last Editor’s Challenge this year anyways.

May our oblong balls bounce favorably, may we pick the winningest teams and may we have sweet dreams over break.