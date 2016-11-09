The Coin Toss: NBA and NFL Week 10

Welcome to The Coin Toss, where I make some bold, unlikely predictions every week about some of your favorite professional sports. In the last edition, I made some predictions for the NBA season, so there’s nothing to recap this week. Let’s get right into some NFL action and into a little basketball:

NFL: The Seahawks down the Patriots in Foxborough

Quarterback Tom Brady has the Patriots on an absolute tear as of late. The team is 7-1 and hasn’t lost since Brady’s return. They’re top 10 in the league in most offensive stat categories, including yards per game, turnover differential and total points. However, the Patriots have not faced a defense as tough as Seattle’s this season. The best was probably Arizona’s, and I think Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” still has the edge over the Cardinals defense. If the Seahawks’ defense can neutralize the Patriots’ juggernaut offense, they should be able to squeak out a win. Quarterback Russell Wilson has the Seahawks primed for a big second half of the season, and a win in Gillette on Sunday night would be huge. I’m predicting that they’ll get that win.

NFL: Drew Brees leads Saints to upset of Broncos

*Morpheus voice* What if I told you … that the Saints lead the league in offensive yards per game? It’s true, New Orleans is having a great year on offense completely under the radar. The team’s defense has struggled mightily, but great defense does not beat the Denver Broncos, whereas great offense does. The Broncos have been less than stellar on the offensive side of the ball this year, so the Saints just have to be half-decent on defense to give quarterback Drew Brees a chance to lead them to a win. Denver is also coming off a devastating loss to Oakland, giving the Raiders sole possession of first place in the AFC West. The Saints are coming off of a blowout over the 49ers and a big win against the Seahawks. New Orleans has the momentum, and I think they’ll take another victory this week against the defending Super Bowl champs.

NBA: Golden State beats Dallas by 20+ Points

It’s tough to call a 20-point win in any basketball game, no matter who’s playing. However, this seems like the matchup to do so if there ever was one. The 5-2 Warriors will be taking on the 1-5 Mavericks tonight. I’m not a fan of the Warriors or of Stephen Curry. In fact, I don’t like them at all. I can’t deny, however, that they’re an extremely good team that has been playing insanely well. Maybe that’s why I don’t like them… but I digress. The Mavericks sit below .500 on the season and simply lack the firepower to keep up with Curry and company. Steph is coming off of making 13 threes in a game — an NBA record. Kevin Durant is also playing hot right now, averaging about 29 PPG and shooting 57.6 percent from the field on the season. The stars are aligned for not just a win, but a blowout in Golden State’s favor. The Coin Toss’ pick is in: The Warriors rout the Mavericks and win by at least 20.