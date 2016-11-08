Artz leads Jumbos to NESCAC Championship

Playing in a NESCAC tournament on Ounjian Field for the first time, the first-seeded Jumbos rolled through their opponents en route to a NESCAC championship. In the 3-1 championship win against fourth-seeded Middlebury, Tufts built up a two point lead in the first half and weathered Middlebury’s second half goal by adding another late. Tufts held Bates and Williams scoreless in the quarterfinal and semifinal round respectively, racking up seven total points in the statement wins. Senior Annie Artz earned NESCAC Player of the Week honors for her three weekend goals, two of which came against Middlebury. More details to come on Thursday.