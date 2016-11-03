Vinny’s Variety Pack Week 9: If you’re reading this it’s too late … for the Browns

I wasted all of my words talking about a Browns player, so my intro will be brief; hi mom!

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay versus Atlanta this week. Man, can you say gun show? Tampa and Atlanta allow the sixth most and second most fantasy points to opposing teams respectively. Recently, the Tampa Bay offense has been run-heavy, but with the recent injury to running back Jacquizz Rodgers and with the recurring injury to Doug Martin (RB, TB) it will be a big day for the young Buccaneer. Unless you have Matt Ryan (QB, ATL) as your quarterback, you should be starting Winston.

Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens

In the two games this season that Terrance West has had 20+ carries, he has scored 17 and 24 fantasy points. In three different games this season, opposing teams have had 20+ carries against the Steelers: their running backs scored 42 points twice and 33 fantasy points the third time. Do you see the nice pattern here? You can bet that Ravens coach John Harbaugh does.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

Jarvis Landry has been underwhelming in standard format fantasy leagues this year, having hauled in only one touchdown this season. However, Landry is coming off a bye week and will have had two weeks to prepare against the New York Jets, who happen to boast the league’s worst pass defense. I smell a big game coming! Oh wait, that was just me. Go Dolphins!

PPR WR: Terrelle Pryor, WR, Cleveland Browns

Is this a bad dream? Am I really about to have a Browns player in my column? *Throws water in face* Okay, now hear me out. Terrelle Pryor is a bona fide WR1 in PPR leagues, even if he is on the worst team in sports. He is the tenth best wide receiver in PPR formats. THAT’S HIGHER THAN ODELL BECKHAM. Let that sink in a little bit. I have him in one league and have started him zero times because he’s on the Browns. Apparently I’m not alone either: according to ESPN, only 65 percent of people have Pryor in their starting line-ups at press time. If you’re part of the 41 percent who have Pryor riding the pine, it’s time to swallow your pride and start him against Dallas, which has allowed 8 total WR touchdowns and over 100 WR yards every game. Okay, I’ve now wasted most of my allowable words talking about a Browns player. If this isn’t rock-bottom I don’t know what is.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings looked incredible in the first six games of the season, but during their last game against the Bears, they looked like me wearing a Speedo: god-awful. The Vikings will have to return to their roots this week against Detroit, which will involve dumping the ball to Rudolph while waiting for a deep route to open up eventually. It worked the first six games, and it will work against Detroit which has let up a staggering eight touchdowns to tight ends this season.