Editor’s Challenge | Week 9

Hello Sports fans, welcome to Week 9 of the Editor’s Challenge. Last week was not a good one for those at the bottom of the standings, as Sophie “Burrata” Lehrenbaum and Nina “Mascarpone” Joung’s attempts were about as solid as their cheesy namesakes. Both scored only six points out of a possible 13. On the other end of the spectrum, Zach “Sharp Cheddar” Hertz held firm onto first place in the standings with nine correct picks and Maclyn “White Cheddar” Senear overcame Phillip “Gouda” Goldberg for the runner-up slot. David “String Cheese” Westby finally made good on his promise to move up, as Eddie “Roquefort” Samuels stunk up a storm and was relegated to the bottom three once again.

This week Evan “Swiss Cheese” Sayles’ strategy is full of holes — he picked against the majority for every match-up. However, that put him in line with Gouda’s Detroit pick, so who’s complaining? The guest for Week 9 is Executive Arts Editor Justin “Revlochon” Krakoff whose refined taste and dearth of NFL knowledge resulted in San Fransisco and Tennessee selections. I’ll likely be eating my words. With that said, may our balls bounce favorably, may we pick the winningest teams and may Eddie continue to lose.