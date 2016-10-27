Vinny’s Variety Pack Week Eight: Something old, something new

I recently found out that a member of my family is getting married, which got me thinking: isn’t having a fantasy football team like marriage? Let me explain. You devote all of your time to your team, sometimes you have a few bad weeks and get angry at your team, but then you have a great week and forget about all of the bad things that have happened. If worst comes to worst, you can break up with your seasonal fantasy team that you’ve been with for years and end up spicing up your love life … uhh, I mean fantasy football life … with a new team every week on Draftkings. Oooo-la-la, am I right?

In the spirit of weddings, the topic of my column this week is “something old, something new.”

Something New: Spencer Ware, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

A starting job is new for underrated running back Spencer Ware, but it suits him just fine. Ware has started in all six games this year and is currently the eighth best back in standard formats. Ware is a reliable back who doubles as dangerous receiver. This week, matched up against an abysmal Colts run defense, Ware is set to have another explosive game.

Something Old: Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After bouncing around the NFC since 2011, Jacquizz is now the lead back on a beat-up Tampa Bay backfield, and boy is he durable. In his last two starts, Jacquizz has 255 yards on 56 carries with no touchdowns. I believe Jacquizz’s touchdown drought ends this week against Oakland’s poorly run defense.

Something New: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

The new Saints receiver has immediately made himself a favorite target for quarterback Drew Brees. He is a top-25 receiver, a reception machine, and has improved every week. Do I really think Michael Thomas is going to go off against Seattle’s tough secondary? Meh, but I couldn’t find another “something new,” so deal with it.

Something Old: Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Jets

After a long, illustrious career, Brandon Marshall is finally slowing down … or is he? Ryan Fitzpatrick is now the sure starter for the Jets, and Brandon Marshall is the only viable weapon in the Jets’ arsenal. Marshall goes against the Browns this week and … I’m not even gonna bother. He’s against the Browns, just start him.

Something New: Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Jack Doyle is putting up decent numbers in his first year as a starter for the Colts and he’s currently the third highest-scoring fantasy tight end. This week, he goes against the Chiefs, whose defense is great against tight ends, but Doyle is one of just two good targets on the Colts, so I predict he will still get a lot of action.

Something Old: Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins

Barring Jordan Reed’s unlikely return from a concussion, Davis is set to have a stellar game against Cincinnati, whose defense is ranked 25th against fantasy TEs. Davis has been silent in the NFL for the last two years, but this week, I think he will have a game reminiscent of his glory years on the 49ers.