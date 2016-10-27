Editor’s Challenge | Week 8

Welcome to week eight of editor’s challenge. Last week, yours truly, Executive Sports Editor Phillip Goldberg, caught fire and nailed 10 out of 14 possible match-ups. My Giants, Dolphins and Buccaneers picks were especially unpopular, as no more than two of my peers agreed on any of them. Thanks to my transcendently lucky week, I am now in second place and just three points behind Executive Copy Editor Zach Hertz. The Sports Section dominated performance last week, as Editors Eddie Samuels, Maclyn Senear and Yuan Jun Chee scored eight, seven and six points respectively.

Our guest, Copy Editor Netai Schwartz managed six correct picks but barring a miracle, the Guest position is out of the running for first with just 49 points. Associate Editor Evan Sayles and Managing Editor Sophie Lehrenbaum each disappointed with five correct picks, and while Sayles only dropped to fourth, Lehrenbaum fell to second-to-last place (nominally, but is at the top of the leader board in our hearts).

This week, all of our editors selected the Bengals and Seahawks, while Features Editor Nina Joung was the only participant with more faith in the Browns, Bills and Bears than the Jets, Patriots and Vikings. Will marching to her own beat resurrect the Guest spot? Will Production Director David Westby ever make the amazing comeback he keeps promising? Will I ever understand Sayles’ algorithm? The answer is likely ‘no’ to all of these. With that said, may our balls bounce favorably, may we pick the winningest teams and may I overtake Zach for first place (and also may Eddie lose).