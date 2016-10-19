Jumbos outlast Camels, held scoreless in loss to Bantams

Women’s soccer traveled to Connecticut College on Saturday and won 1-0 on the road in a hard-fought victory. On Sunday at Trinity College, the Bantams defeated Tufts 2-0. The Jumbos boast a 4-3-1 record in the NESCAC and are 6-4-3 overall.

The Jumbos fell 2-0 to their NESCAC rival Bantams in the second game of the Jumbos’ double-header away weekend. The Bantams acted fast in the first half of the game and snatched an early goal on 6:53. Trinity senior, tri-captain and midfielder Kendra Lena crossed the ball into the box from a corner kick and found her classmate, tri-captain defender Sheena Landy, who headed the ball into the back of Tufts’ goal. The Jumbos generated a handful of chances during the first half, outshooting their opponents 6-4 with five of their six shots on target. Five different players, including junior midfielder Chandler Quintin and senior forward Jess Capone, forced Trinity junior goalkeeper Julia Pitino to make saves. Nevertheless, Tufts was unable to capitalize on its chances.

The second half started similarly to the first half, as the Bantams scored in 52 minutes. After some confusion inside the Tufts box, Trinity sophomore midfielder/forward Taylor Kirchgessner passed the ball to first-year midfielder Tricia Pollock, who fired a shot past Tufts sophomore goalie Emily Bowers from the 18-yard line. The Bantam defense held strong for the remainder of the half, only allowing two shots, and shut out the Jumbos 2-0.

“Trinity is a great team, it was a really hard-fought game and I think that we played well enough to win, but I think that Trinity had that little extra something, and they were able to score a couple of goals,” coach Martha Whiting said. “I don’t think we played poorly, I just think that they were a good team and deserved to win on that day.”

In the Saturday game against the Connecticut College Camels, the Jumbos dominated the first half. The team played as a cohesive unit and spread the field, giving the wide midfielders a lot of opportunities to whip in dangerous crosses. Tufts’ attacking presence created seven shots in the first half and possessed the ball in Conn. College’s territory for the majority of the period. The Camels were only able to get off two shots in the half.

In the second half, the Jumbos’ wide style of play allowed them to break through in the 62nd minute. Sophomore defender/forward Alessandra Sadler played a cross from the right side of the field into senior midfielder Sarah Pykkonen, who headed the ball over Camels’ senior goalkeeper Bryanna Montalvo and into the back of the net. The Tufts defense held solid, and Bowers only had to make four saves the entire game. The Jumbos sealed out the Camels in the second half to win the game 1-0.

Capone said that the Jumbos’ high-intensity style of game was decisive in getting the victory over the Camels.

“I think what we focused on most was playing our style of game,” Capone said. “We focused on playing well and not really focusing on the scoreboard at the time. We stuck to our game plan of possession and high pressure. Their backs were getting flustered with our high pressure, so I really think that helped us get the win.”

Whiting said that the teamwork was what made the difference in the game.

“We put everything together on that day, and I think we played really well defensively,” Whiting said. “Our midfielders did a really great job moving the ball, and I think overall our attacking players were dynamic and created a lot of good chances. Overall, it was a really great group effort.”

After the Trinity and Connecticut College games, Tufts now rests at fifth place in the NESCAC, and the team is eager to improve its standing against conference leader No. 2 Williams in their upcoming match.

“It’s just a matter of how we come out, and if we can put a complete game together like we did against Connecticut College, we will be in good shape,” Whiting said.

Tufts plays Williams at home on Kraft Field on Oct. 22 at 12:00 p.m. and travels to Bowdoin on Oct. 25 for a 3:00 p.m. kickoff to finish its regular season.